‘City on a Hill’ released its new episode, which follows the existing feud between Jackie and Ward. But they’re both in difficult situations, surprisingly due to reasons unrelated to their enmity. Meanwhile, Grace makes a terrible mistake after overthinking her position in the community. More details have been uncovered in the recap section at the end. So now, without further ado, we can check out the details for the upcoming ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 5!

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to release on April 25, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Showtime. Every episode is about 60 minutes long, with new episodes drop on the channel every Sunday.

Where To Watch City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 5 on Showtime at the date and time mentioned above if your television set is backed up by a cable network. You can otherwise head to Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app to catch the show online. You can even head to Hulu (with a Showtime add-on), where you can access the episodes shortly after they air on television. You can also live stream ‘City on a Hill’ on Spectrum, Hulu LiveTV, SlingTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 5 is called ‘East of Eden,’ where we will see Jackie take on a new mission after effective plotting and planning. U.S. Attorney Karen Shimizu is going to fire her agent or look for options to send her away after getting sick of the problematic behavior that she previously exhibited. There will also be a legal battle between Ward and Siobhan at the Suffolk County Courthouse. Moreover, Grace will once again take the wrong step in an effort to improve things, this time in favor of her son. Maeve will motivate Jenny to cook up something fun for Benny. Meanwhile, Cathy will find a way to increase her supply as she visits the source. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

In ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 4 called ‘Overtime White and Overtime Stupid,’ Jackie has to face the consequences of his actions after seeing Holly in the ICU. In the second season, we know that Jackie is ready to do anything he deems profitable for himself, even if it means exploiting Boston’s defective criminal justice system. But Ward is here to make sure that he is stopped, although he is in a similar situation of distress.

Rickey Townsend is all geared up to testify against him, and there seems to be no way out. The ensuing feud between the Copeland Crew and the Braxton Boys is showing no signs of dying down. Instead, it has intensified further as Ward, Anton, and Siobhan meet up in the interrogation room.

As for the federal housing project, there is no doubt that coalition leader Grace Campbell breaks a thousand sweats in order to uplift the community, but illegal activities don’t stop. She is then bound to reflect and think about how she can right the wrongs, but we see her make a horrific miscalculation in the last episode. At the Rohr house, Jenny encounters a mysterious woman from Belfast with who she becomes friends.

Read More: Best Shows Like City on a Hill