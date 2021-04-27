‘City on a Hill’s new episode (season 2 episode 5) focuses upon Ward and Siobhan’s entertaining face-off revolving around Anton’s trial at the courthouse. In the meantime, Jackie makes his way into a new mission. For more details about the rest of the episode, you can check out the recap section at the end. Here we have outlined the particulars for the upcoming ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 6 for you to read up on first!

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Showtime. New episodes premiere every Sunday, with each one having a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Watch City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 6 when it airs on TV at the date and time mentioned above, provided you have a cable network. If you miss it, you can go to Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app to access the show online. If you’re subscribed to Hulu (with a Showtime add-on), you can stream the newest episode here shortly after it airs on television. You also have the option to live stream ‘City on a Hill’ on Spectrum, Hulu LiveTV, SlingTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. One more option is to buy or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 6 is called ‘Don’t Go Sayin Last Words,’ where Anton’s luckless fate will result in Kelvin having a hard time leading the Braxton Boys. Jackie will approach Grace trying to find something that she has been sneakily hiding from everyone. Coming to the legal fight between Ward and Siobhan, they will both find themselves in a disagreement as he wants revenge while she yearns for recovery. Cathy’s plans will also witness major failure as her arrangement with Isaac does not work out. Although hesitant at first, she will finally surrender to the idea of asking for help from old friends. Jenny will also learn some news about her old friend. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

In ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 5, called ‘East of Eden,’ the Rohr family tries to deal with internal issues in the house, starting from Jackie’s daughter Benedetta’s overdose and subsequent sexual assault. Things look difficult for them as the aftermath is both sudden and harsh at the same time. Siobhan is pregnant, and she gets into a tiff with her husband Ward as she sides with Anton Campbell going against her husband’s convictions. Meanwhile, US Attorney Karen Shimizu decides to let go of her agent, who has only been in trouble over her record of working with her boss.

Moving on, Jackie plots his way into a new mission, but all focus is upon Anton, whose crime becomes a heavy burden for everybody. Things unload bit by bit at the Suffolk County Courthouse, where Ward and Siobhan are on different sides, and both of them are equally adamant about winning the case. Things also look tough for Grace, who meets with failure every time she attempts to help her son. Out of frustration, she then ends up doing something desperate. Maeve Regan motivates Jenny Rohr to cook up something outrageously amusing and surprise Benny. On the other hand, Cathy Ryan increases her supply by moving straight to the source.

