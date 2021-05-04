City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 7: What to Expect?

In ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 6, we see a mentally distraught Ward trying to seek revenge for whatever that has transpired in his legal battle against Siobhan on the other side. Yet the person with a lot to lose is Grace Campbell, whose efforts to save her son from a crime he has committed will put her well-being at stake. If you’re highly curious about what happens next, you can skim through our comprehensive recap at the bottom. Then, coming back to the present topic, here’s what the upcoming ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 7 has in store for us!

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on May 9, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Showtime. New episodes premiere every Sunday, with each one having a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Watch City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

The new episode of ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 will air on cable TV at the date and time mentioned above. You will be able to watch it if your cable subscription includes Showtime. You can additionally go to Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app to watch the show online. With a Showtime add-on, Hulu subscribers can stream the newest episode here shortly after its original broadcast. You also have the option to live stream ‘City on a Hill’ on websites such as Spectrum, Hulu LiveTV, SlingTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Others can buy or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 7 is titled ‘Apophasis,’ which will finally bring Grace’s secret out on the surface. Her incessant efforts to sidestep her son’s criminal activity will be confronted by Jackie. This will be in response to the Copeland territory shootout, where the Campbell brothers were allegedly involved. Grace will then be forced to make a decision that possibly compromises her political stand. Being the coalition leader for the federal housing project, the news will affect the community at large.

Meanwhile, Decourcy’s failure in his last legal case involving a negotiation that he wasn’t a part of will take a toll on him. He will turn to Siobhan, whose ability to always keep going will motivate him. After finding out a secret about Maeve, Jenny will insist on helping her, regardless of what Jackie wants or how he will react to it. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 6, titled ‘Don’t Go Sayin Last Words,’ Anton encounters a roadblock that inadvertently affects Kelvin’s life. As a result, he has a hard time leading the Braxton Boys. It is crucial for them to be cautious if they do not want to be defeated by the Copeland Crew. Jackie finds his next mission as he tries to discover what Grace has been hiding from everyone. She had made a recent blunder looking to improve things for her son, which undermines her credibility. His son had participated in a shootout at the Copeland area, the news of which his mother needs to conceal.

Ward and Siobhan are, on the other hand, professionally on opposites sides which affects their relationship. Ward has set his mind on revenge, while Siobhan wants to focus on recovering. After being sidelined from the investigation, Ward has not been taking it well. Things also do not look good for Cathy, whose arrangement with Isaac does not come through. Even if it doesn’t seem like a good idea to her, she ends up contacting her old friends asking for help. Finally, Jenny learns something about her old friend.

