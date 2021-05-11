In ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 7 that aired this week, Jackie and Grace have a conversation about the most crucial decision she has ever had to take. She wants to protect Kelvin, but to do so would mean framing Anton, who gets cornered on all sides by the end of the episode! To read more about the previous episode, you can refer to the descriptive summary at the bottom. If you’re curious about the upcoming season finale, here’s a short preview for ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 8!

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 8, the hour-long season finale, is scheduled to release on May 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Showtime.

Where To Watch City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

Fans of ‘City on a Hill’ can watch the finale (season 2 episode 8) when it airs on cable TV with respect to the aforementioned timeslot. To do so, your cable subscription needs to include Showtime. If not, you can go online and visit Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app to watch it there. Hulu subscribers (with a Showtime add-on) can also access the newest episode here on the streamer, sometime after its cable network broadcast. Others can live stream the show on platforms like Spectrum, Hulu LiveTV, SlingTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. It is also possible to buy or rent the episodes on VOD services such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The season finale of ‘City on a Hill’ season 2 (episode 8) is titled ‘Pax Bostonia.’ In the episode, we will see Decourcy in action as he tries to establish justice both inside and outside his workplace. In addition, Boston is set to mourn another loss, which we think might have something to do with Anton and the way Grace gave him up to the dogs (metaphorically speaking!).

Even though he is skilled at whatever he does, Jackie will realize that he cannot cheat his past. It will always come around to haunt him. On the other hand, Jenny will also confront her past. Is there any chance Maeve is involved? It seems like we’re up for a long wait. Furthermore, Cathy will overcome her struggles while Siobhan will reorient herself to a possibly bright future ahead. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

City on a Hill Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

‘City on a Hill’ season 2 episode 7 is titled ‘Apophasis,’ which refers to a conversation between Grace Campbell and Jackie Ward as he brings it up. Decourcy fails to effectively deal with his wife’s miscarriage brought on by the stress caused by the Campbells. But he still decides to get to the truth and hold the Boston officer accountable for having shot Anton. He curls up on Siobhan’s lap before venting out his frustration on a tiny little crib that they had procured for the baby.

Meanwhile, Jackie finds out about Jenny lending money to her friend Maeve, whose intentions have not been revealed yet. Furthermore, Dan warns Jackie about being too upfront about things. He is later shown having a conversation with Grace, who needs to suck it up and make a decision. So she chooses to push Anton under the bus to protect her boy, Kelvin. She takes a long walk with him (possibly her last) only to have him arrested in the end.

