‘Clarice’ episode 9 that aired this week deals with the investigation of a pharmaceutical company responsible for the death of four women who had consumed their drug Reprisol. Clarice meets the senior accountant of the company, Julia, who snaps at Clarice due to emotional scars left by the Buffalo Hill incident. If you’re looking for a quick update, you can go through the recap at the bottom. Coming back to the topic of concern, here’s everything we know about ‘Clarice’ episode 10!

Clarice Episode 10 Release Date

‘Clarice’ episode 10 is scheduled to air on June 3, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The show generally drops new episodes every Thursday but is currently on hiatus till the first week of June. Each episode has a runtime of around 45 minutes each.

Where to Watch Clarice Episode 10 Online?

TV buffs can catch the upcoming episode 10 of ‘Clarice’ on TV if they simply tune in to CBS at the timeslot mentioned above. You can even skip the original broadcast and watch the episode later on CBS’ official website. For cord-cutters, there are multiple live streaming options available such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. If you have a subscription to Paramount+, you can also stream the show on the platform. Others can resort to VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video, where the episodes can either be bought or rented. Amazon Prime users can subscribe to the Paramount+ package to access the episodes.

Clarice Episode 10 Spoilers

In the tenth episode of ‘Clarice’ titled ‘Motherless Child,’ we will see Catherine take charge of her emotions as she heads to Carneys Point, N.J., to confront Buffalo Bill’s mother, Lila Gumb. Although she is trying to be independent, her decision to head out there alone might have serious consequences if she is not careful. Ruth will assign Krendler and ViCAP to locate and bring her back. Clarice will volunteer to take the lead in the mission hoping that Catherine does not commit any crime because of all the rage and angst flooding her heart. Moreover, Julia will continue to assist the ViCAP team’s investigation setting aside the personal risks involved.

Clarice Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode of ‘Clarice’ is titled ‘Silence is Purgatory.’ In the episode, we learn that Tyson Conway’s Global Health Horizons is financed by his father’s pharmaceutical company Alastor, the manufacturer of the drug Reprisol. All four women had taken the pill before they died. Clarice has to convince Tyler to find and then release information about his dad’s company. Clarke is relying on drug representative Naomi to feed him with updates about the company and its controversial drug. He then sends Clarice and Esquivel to meet and interrogate Julia Lawson, Alastor’s senior accountant, who later shows up at ViCAP.

In the meantime, Catherine receives a call from Ned, but the prospect of going out makes her anxious. Bea then sends her out with him. Ned apologizes to Catherine for leaving her after the “Bill” incident. But he admits that he has been seeing someone. At the office, Julia blames Clarice for not speaking out on the negative impact Bill’s transsexuality has had on innocent transexuals, who are now seen as villains. Naomi overdoses on Reprisol in her car. Clarice wants to help Tyson against the outrage regarding the drug.

