In ‘Clarice’ episode 12, the ViCAP gets the opportunity to inspect Alastor Pharmaceuticals, but Hagen is infuriated at his subsequent arrest. He sends a group of men to exterminate Hudlin and stage his murder as a suicide. After the incident, ViCAP is replaced by another unit which enrages Clarice. For more details about episode 12, you can refer to our comprehensive recap. If you are curious about the next episode, here’s everything that ‘Clarice’ episode 13 might have in store!

Clarice Episode 13 Release Date

‘Clarice’ episode 13 will release on June 24, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The show will air its first season finale this Thursday.

Where to Watch Clarice Episode 13 Online?

To watch the upcoming episode 13, you can tune in to CBS at the timeslot mentioned above. In case you skip the television premiere, you can stream it later on CBS’ official website. You can also avail live-streaming options on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. If you are subscribed to Paramount+, you can watch the latest episodes on the streamer. In addition, you can buy/rent the episodes on VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime users can add the Paramount+ package to their subscription and watch the show there.

Clarice Episode 13 Spoilers

The season one finale of ‘Clarice’ is titled ‘Family is freedom.’ In the episode, the enemy will strike back on being threatened by the lawful proceedings of ViCAP. As they are just about to expose Alastor, Clarice will find herself trapped in an animal testing facility which is actually a private area housing trafficked women held captive. Before the situation takes a toll for the worst, ViCAP and Ardelia will try to locate her. Clarice will take it upon herself to rescue all these women from the life-altering and destructive clutches of such a situation. For a closer look at the season finale, you can watch the promo here!

Clarice Episode 12 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Clarice’ titled ‘Father Time,’ ViCAP goes after Alastor Pharmaceuticals, and Hagen is finally arrested by Krendler. Tripathi and Clarice approach Eva Gallows, the artist credited with the painting “Alastor.” Although Hagen is in the custody of the police, he is certain that the company will be let off with a fine. He threatens Hudlin and sends a group of assailants to his house. They have to kill him and redirect evidence in a way that reads suicide. Surprisingly, ViCAP is not discharged at the crime scene, which prompts Krendler to take some action. Clarice gets into a tiff with Herman’s Violent Crimes unit, ViCAP’s undeserving replacement. She punches a member of the group called Eddie.

Tripathi learns that the pigment Hagen provided for “Alastor” has biologicals in it. Ruth immediately investigates Global Health Horizons, and Clarice is off to absorb information from Tyson. It turns out that the biologicals in “Alastor” have been derived from Hagen’s blood. Clarice now has to decide whether she wants to toil away at a job that is damaging her or leave. She chooses the latter as Krendler begs her to deal with the issue rationally instead of quitting. Meanwhile, Reporter Rebecca approaches Clarice asking if she could work for her. Esquivel discovers that Tyson is responsible for sending women to his father’s foundation, where they get impregnated. Tyson then decides to visit Clarice. The ViCAP finally takes Ardelia’s help.

