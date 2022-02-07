Claws Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Eliot Laurence, ‘Claws’ is a crime comedy-drama series about five manicurists at a salon in Florida as they switch to the world of organized crime. These women begin to launder money for a pain clinic and, with time, evolve into a fully-functional criminal empire. This aesthetically pleasing and compelling show first dropped on June 11, 2017, and since then, it has released four seasons.

Besides strong performances by the cast members, the series is lauded because of its spectacular visuals and engaging pace. For some viewers, it is also uplifting because of its feminist tropes, which challenge the laws of the underworld that is usually dominated by men. This refreshing take on a crime-based show, reminiscent of ‘Good Girls,’ is what draws in fans. So if you’re eager to know if another season is coming out anytime soon, we’d like to update you with everything we know!

Claws Season 5 Release Date

‘Claws’ season 4 released on December 19, 2021, on TNT and concluded on February 6, 2022. The fourth season has ten episodes which run for approximately 60 minutes.

With regard to the next season, here is all that we know. Its home network TNT has not renewed the show for a fifth season. Unfortunately, the fourth edition reportedly stands as the last one in the franchise. This was announced prior to the premiere of the latest season, and the creators further admitted that the show would conclude with a definite ending to the storyline. This means that the season 4 finale ends on a satisfactory note.

On May 19, 2021, the General Manager of TBS/TNT/truTV Brett Weitz revealed that “The Claws ending is fulfilling as an ending of a series as you could want. It’s exactly what Desna and her band would want you to see – a little bit of crazy, a lot of fun, and the exhilarating ending to a great series run.” There might be multiple reasons behind this predicament if you’re wondering why the network has decided to pull the plug on it. A major reason could be the dip in its viewership ratings.

Throughout its four-season run, we have witnessed a gradual drop in its percentage of viewers. Unlike the first two editions, the third and fourth ones didn’t perform well. The latest one averaged a 0.11 rating within the 18-49 demographic and 419,000 viewers. If we compare it to its predecessor, the latest reports translate into a 63% decrease in the demo coupled with a 49% dip in viewership in the live+same day ratings.

In addition, the filming for season 4 also experienced a few challenges due to the pandemic. The company had to shut it down mid-way until it was resumed in 2020. The production presumably continued under strict lockdown restrictions along with other safety measures, which must have entailed a wider budget and more labor. Coupled with its failure in retaining a decent viewership, this might also be another reason why the creators did not want to continue making more episodes.

As of now, ‘Claws’ season 5 stands officially canceled. Considering the popularity of gender non-conformity and feminism in recent TV shows and movies, there is a fair chance it might return as a spin-off or extend into another show. In addition, a bunch of streaming platforms lately are trying to widen their video library. Netflix is popularly known to do so by taking up beloved shows that get canceled by their home networks due to many reasons.

Hence, we cannot entirely rule out all our hopes of witnessing another season or more content related to the show. It might just get picked up by Netflix or any other interested distributor, provided the creators decide to come up with more content. Till then, you might continue rewatching older episodes of the show!

Read More: Is Claws Based on a True Story?