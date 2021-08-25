Netflix’s ‘Clickbait’ puts in the front and center the dark impulses that the anonymity of the internet brings out in the most unexpected of people. The show uses a web of stolen identities to drive the central kidnapping and to crack the case; a similar host of tech wizardry and innovative online apps are used in an intriguing fashion. It is a relevant and sharp reminder of the many ways people can channel their darkest impulses online and how they can get amplified by the internet. There is a lot that can still go wrong, and the characters doubtless live with the knowledge.

Created by Tony Ayres and Christian White, the mystery drama series opened to mixed to negative reviews. Though the inaugural season closes with the mystery being solved, the whole affair serves as an ominous warning about the dangers that still lurk in the dark reaches of the internet. So will we get to see more of the shocking internet mystery drama? Here’s everything we know about ‘Clickbait’ season 2.

Clickbait Season 2 Release Date

‘Clickbait’ season 1 premiered on August 25, 2021, on Netflix. All 8 episodes of the season released simultaneously, each with a runtime of about 45 minutes.

As far as season 2 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to whether it has been greenlit. Considering the show is billed as a miniseries, there is a good chance that a season of the tense thriller mystery is all we will get. The storylines are also essentially all tied up, with the central mystery coming to a decisive, though ominous, conclusion. Side stories (like that of Matt and Tara) are also tied up. Therefore, the story arc from the first season seems to be closed, and it is improbable that a follow-up season will be made around it.

However, there are many aspects to the show that could support a potential follow-up season. The central theme—the dangers of fake online personas and the overwhelming influence that social media and the internet have on our lives—is a vast and relevant topic that can spawn many tales of similar intrigue and depth. Many of the characters from the inaugural season, like Ethan’s friend AL_2005 (a genius at mining metadata, who is an introvert and has anxiety), or even Vince (who configures the Geonicking app to search for Nick) can essentially be carried over for future seasons with their storylines.

The show’s innovative storytelling method of each episode looking at the crime from the perspective of a particular character is another aspect that could be used in a potential season 2. Of course, one of the biggest factors in the show getting another season is its reception and audience viewership count, which will no doubt be carefully taken into account by the network.

Considering the complicated storyline and the long production cycle that season 1 had (partly because of the COVID-9 pandemic), even if season 2 does get greenlit, we still have a significant wait on our hands before we will get to see it. If everything goes accordingly and the second season of the Netflix original does go into production, we can expect ‘Clickbait’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Clickbait Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 1 centers around the family of the kidnapping victim Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) which includes his sister Pia (Zoe Kazan), his wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel), their sons Kai (Jaylin Fletcher) and Ethan (Camaron Engels), and Nick and Pia’s mother Andrea (Elizabeth Alexander). Other important characters are Roshan Amir (Phoenix Raei), Ben Park (Abraham Lim), Matt Aldin (Ian Meadows), Emma Beesley (Jessica Collins), and Dawn Gleed (Becca Lish).

The supporting characters include Curtis Hamilton (Motell Gyn Foster), Zach De Luca (Steve Mouzakis), Simon Burton (Daniel Henshall), Vince (Jack Walton), Tara (Grace Quealy), and Ed Gleed (Wally Dunn). In a potential season 2, we can expect the cast to be significantly changed since the current storyline will likely not be carried forward. A few characters might return, and some cast members might reprise their roles, but this has not been confirmed so far.

Clickbait Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 closes with a series of twists resulting in Nick’s son Kai getting abducted by Dawn Gleed, a homely woman who used to work with the victim, and her husband, Ed. As the police, along with Sophie and Pia, frantically try and trace Kai, it is revealed that Nick (after escaping his abductors) came to Dawn’s house to confront her about stealing his identity. During the argument between Nick and Dawn, the latter’s husband Ed came up from behind and bludgeoned Nick to death.

Back in the present, Kai manages to escape from the trailer where he’s kept captive and is chased by Ed, who has a gun. Fortunately, the authorities show up right in time and rescue the young boy. Ed then attempts to fire his gun and is fatally shot by one of the policemen at the scene.

A potential season 2 will likely look at another crime perpetrated through the internet that centers around stolen and hidden online identities. There are myriad crimes that can stem from identity theft, with each having disastrous consequences in the real world. To add to the show’s tendency to refer to novel apps like Geonicking, the potential follow-up season could make use of some other such interesting concepts and could even delve into the dark web for some deeper, more sinister plot points.

Read More: Best Internet and Social Media Movies