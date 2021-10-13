Clickbait Season 2 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Created by Tony Ayres and Christian White, Netflix’s murder mystery miniseries ‘Clickbait’ follows the murder of Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), who goes missing, only to appear on a viral internet video holding signs that say “I ABUSE WOMEN” and “AT 5 MILLION VIEWS I DIE.” As the search for Nick gets heated, concluding in his dead body, a whole network of cybercrimes gets unraveled.

As the investigation into Nick’s disappearance and murder progress, his family and the police department encounter a set of people who directs them to a set of mysteries which were in the dark. Upon its initial release on August 2021, ‘Clickbait’ was well-received by audiences, making it hit the top charts of Netflix in multiple countries. Although the critics panned the show’s undeveloped characterizations and lack of depth, there was a consensus in commending its fast-paced mystery and narrative twists.

The thriller was also lauded for bringing a relevant concern regarding cybercrimes in detail intriguingly without losing the social crux of it. As the show is enjoying its deserved spotlight, curiosity about a potential sequel has emerged globally, inspiring us to take a look at the possible second season. Here’s everything we know about ‘Clickbait’ season 2!

Clickbait Season 2 Release Date

‘Clickbait’ season 1 landed on August 25, 2021, in its entirety on Netflix. The first season comprises 8 episodes with a runtime of 42-52 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. ‘Clickbait’ is billed as a miniseries, which means it had been conceived with just one season in mind, leading fans to worry about the future of the startling thriller. Even though Netflix is yet to renew the show for a second season, it is not concrete that it never will. Because of its staggering success worldwide, Netflix might consider the possibility of a second season either as a continuation of the first season or as an anthology series.

When asked about the plans for more seasons, co-creator Tony Ayres told Entertainment Weekly, “I really love this format and if people connect to it, I would love to do it again. I think it works really well, especially for a more elevated crime. I like to satisfy the whodunnit quality, but still try to do a deep dive on character and then at the same time do a 360 around an event because everyone has slightly different [perspectives]. I’ve got ideas for a season 2 or 3.”

Since the popularity and reviews garnered by the streaming giant direct in the same path as the intentions of the creators, the possibility of a second season gets even stronger. As there are many ways to approach a possible second installment, the anticipation among the fans is very high. If a new installment of the show is greenlit by the network soon, we can expect ‘Clickbait’ season 2 to release sometime in Q3 2022.

Clickbait Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of season 2 will mostly depend upon the approach creators take to model the second season. If the potential second installment remains as a continuation of Nick Brewer’s murder, following the events leading to the incident, we can expect the return of Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer, Betty Gabriel as Sophie Brewer, Becca Lish as Dawn Gleed, Wally Dunn as Ed Gleed as the main cast.

Along with them, the supporting cast can include Jessie Collins as Emma Beesly, Ian Meadows as Matt Aldin, and Taylor Ferguson as Sarah Burton. The show can also shift its format to an anthology series exploring similar cybercrimes with a new cast and characters.

Clickbait Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Clickbait’ season 1 ends with the disclosure of Nick’s murderer, Ed Gleed, Nick’s colleague Dawn Gleed’s husband. Nick learns about the actions happening in people’s lives he is unaware of from Simon and storms to find Dawn. Nick accuses Dawn of doing all the fraudulent activities that have been happening in his name as she is the only one who can access his computer and know about his wife’s affair. Enraged, Nick wants Dawn to go to the police, but Ed stops him by repeatedly striking his head and eventually killing him. The couple gets encountered with police and Nick’s family, where Dawn surrenders, but Ed tries to escape, only to get shot and die by the police.

If we get a second season, it can start with the account of Dawn stealing Nick’s identity to pretend to be a man and get involved with other people’s lives. Dawn’s fabrication of multiple dating profiles and her involvement in the lives of Emma Beesly and other girls who fell in her trap can be explored in detail in the second season. A possible season 2 can also depict the life of Sarah Burton and her eventual suicide influenced by Dawn, depicting the ugly side of internet communication.

In the same interview, Tony Ayres talked about the slight dissatisfaction he felt in rushing Dawn’s history. “There were plans to try to include her in another moment, but it just became impossible because of COVID. We knew that when we get to episode 8, everyone’s going to go, ‘What the f—? Dawn?!’ And so then we had to pedal really fast and say, ‘This is how it happened,’ Tony said. A possible season 2 will present the creators of the show a stage to develop more on the past of Dawn and her ways of catfishing and other cybercrimes. The show can also be transformed into an anthology series, with ‘Clickbait’ season 2 following a completely different cybercrime.

Read More: Shows like Clickbait