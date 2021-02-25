‘Close Enough’ is an animated sitcom that tries to capture the challenging transition of people in their reckless twenties to dealing with the Sisyphean hurdles of the thirties. It centers upon a couple, Josh and Emily, who has a five-year-old daughter. They live along with their two divorced best friends, an elderly retired policewoman – Pearle, and her adopted son. Every day Emily and Josh find themselves struggling with different aspects of their lives like parenthood, aging, friendship, ham theft, and so much more in the comical series that can entertain anyone.

Just like the first season, ‘Close Enough’ season 2 was received positively by the critics and viewers alike. Ever since its release, the show has amassed a decent fanbase. Naturally, fans have started wondering about its return for another season. If you are also one of those people, here’s everything you need to know.

Close Enough Season 3 Release Date

‘Close Enough’ season 2 released in its entirety on February 25, 2021, on HBO Max. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 22-24 minutes each.

As far as season 3 is concerned, here’s what we know. Thanks to its popularity and strong ratings, the animated show was renewed for another season on February 10, 2021, days before the release of season 2. Bill Oakley, the producer and head writer of season 3, confirmed the show’s renewal in one of his tweets.

Season 2 of "Close Enough" arrives on HBO Max February 25th and, furthermore, I am pleased to finally announce that I am now Head Writer and Executive Producer for the upcoming Season 3! pic.twitter.com/tCspqUyaPl — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) February 10, 2021

Despite the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, season 2 was released just seven months after the release of season 1. Therefore, if the creators manage to follow this format, we can expect ‘Close Enough’ season 3 to premiere sometime in Fall 2021.

Close Enough Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

J. G. Quintel is the voice behind Josh. The American voice actor is best known for the Cartoon Network series ‘Regular Show’ in which he gives his voice to the characters Mordecai and High Five Ghost. Apart from him, Gabrielle Walsh, famous for her roles in the films ‘Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones’ and ‘The Hive,’ lends her voice to Josh’s wife, Emily.

Other noteworthy voice cast members include Jason Mantzoukas as Alex, Kimiko Glenn as Bridgette, Jessica DiCicco as Candice, James Adomian as Randy, and Danielle Brooks as Pearle. Almost all of the main voice cast members are likely to reprise their respective roles.

Close Enough Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 continues to capture the unique experiences of a group of friends. Josh, Emily, and their five-year daughter live along with their two friends, a retired policewoman, and her adopted son. The series introduces the peculiarities of each character in an episodic manner as they confront problems dealing with relationships, aging, parenthood, and much more.

Season 3 of ‘Close Enough’ is likely to bring us more adventures of the main cast. The typical domestic crisis of these characters will again spiral in almost bizarre and comical ways. They will learn new things as they overcome past trauma and realize the importance of believing in themselves.

