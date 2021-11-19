Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Based on ‘The Karate Kid’ films by Robert Mark Kamen, Netflix’s action series ‘Cobra Kai’ follows Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, two karate mentors who rekindle their rivalry after a long period of three decades. Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, the martial-arts show was originally released on May 2, 2018, on YouTube Red, but changed its home to Netflix after season 2.

One of the biggest hits on the streaming giant, the show was well-received by the critics, earning praises for its characterizations, nostalgic narrative, and humor. Along with its astounding success, the show was also criticized for its lack of diversity in its lead cast, especially considering its Eastern roots. With the fourth installment of the show on the horizon, fans are eager for the fiery fights to unravel. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4!

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date

On October 2, 2020, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Cobra Kai’ for a fourth season, even before the release of the third season. Since the third season premiere, admirers of the show are waiting for the dojos to witness blazing showdowns. Well, the wait is finally over as ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 is set to premiere with ten episodes on December 31, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

New alliances. Higher than ever stakes. The battle for the soul of the Valley reawakens December 31. pic.twitter.com/gzTKezWS7Z — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) September 25, 2021

The filming of season 4 officially commenced on February 26, 2021, and went on till April 30, 2021. While the fans are counting the days for the fourth season premiere, Netflix already announced the renewal of the fifth season of the show on August 27, 2021, with filming reportedly commencing in September 2021.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

The fourth season of the show will see the return of the principal cast, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), and Jacob Bertrand (Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz). We can expect the return of Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri) as well. The late actor Pat Morita may appear in footage of ‘The Karate Kid’ films as Mr. Miyagi that are shown in the series.

Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz) and Peyton List (Tory Nichols) have been promoted to the main cast for season 4. The fourth season will also see a few additions to the cast. Dallas Dupree Young has joined to portray Kenny, who starts to learn karate as a defensive mechanism against the bullying he faces in school. Oona O’Brien has joined as Devon, a competitive karate student of blazing temper. Thomas Ian Griffith, who portrays Terry Silver in ‘The Karate Kid III’, has joined the cast of the fourth season to reprise his role in the sequel series.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The third season of the show ends with the alliance of Johnny and Daniel to defeat Kreese in the U18 All Valley Karate Tournament. After Kreese’s proclamation that he will leave Cobra Kai if they lose, Johnny and Daniel start to train their students together at the Miyagi dojo. Kreese, meanwhile, calls an old friend for help. On the other hand, Hawk turns against his Cobra Kai mates to join Demetri upon realizing the gradual deterioration of Cobra Kai. Robby is on the side of Kreese and is the hope and confidence of Cobra Kai in the tournament.

The fourth season of the show will be focusing on the All-Valley tournament. With Johnny and Daniel joining hands, the upper hand is evident but Kreese’s phone call to Terry Silver will change the dynamics of the predicament. As Tory and Samantha’s rivalry continues, we can expect season 4 to develop their storyline.

While the karate tournament guarantees enraging battles, we may see Johnny and Daniel working on their relationship. With their history and rivalry, an alliance is not easy and fluid. In an interview given to Collider, William Zabka, who portrays Johnny, talked about Daniel and Johnny’s new alliance. “We want this to work. And here we go. There’s a lot to clean up here with these kids all coming together, and now it’s time to march on into battle. These are two complex characters who are so similar and so different,” he said. With the tournament as a nucleus, we may see many developments happening in the characters’ personal lives.

