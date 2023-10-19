Colm Feore to Star in Hair of the Bear; Filming Starts in Winnipeg in February

Colm Feore is all set to star in an upcoming feature film titled ‘Hair of the Bear.’ The production of the movie is scheduled to commence in Winnipeg, Manitoba in February 2024. The action thriller film follows Miles, a military veteran, who joins his brother Sam on a pill-smuggling mission across a frozen lake near the Canadian border. When their snowmobiles go through thin ice, they are rescued by Russ, a local woodsman.

As Miles and Sam recover at Russ’ cabin, tensions escalate between the smugglers, Russ, and his granddaughter Tori. Violence erupts, forcing Tori to use her survival skills and escape into the harsh Canadian wilderness. She soon becomes a witness to a murder and must navigate a deadly game of survival in the wintry wilderness.

The film is directed by Alexandre Trudeau, known for helming the 2012 historical documentary ‘The New Great Game.’ Son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Alexandre has directed several other documentaries over the years including ‘Refuge: A Film About Darfur,’ ‘Embedded in Baghdad,’ ‘Liberia: The Secret War,’ and the TV documentary film ‘The Wheels of Change.’ The filmmaker also helmed the 2019 thriller short film ‘Bitter Smoke.’

Feore is recognized for his portrayal of Pierre Trudeau in the CBC miniseries Trudeau. The actor was recently seen in the French language film ‘My Mother’s Men.’ His other famous works include his roles as Detective Martin Ward in ‘Bon Cop, Bad Cop’ and its sequel, Gordon in ‘Sugar Daddy,’ and Arthur Jacobson in ‘The Prodigy.’ Feore is also a famous name on television renowned for his performances in Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘House of Cards,’ Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind,’ Showtime’s ‘The Borgias,’ and NBC’s ‘Revolution.’

The film also stars Malia Baker, the actress who shot to fame with her portrayal of Mary Anne “Mar” Spier in the Netflix comedy-drama ‘The Baby-Sitters Club.’ She also essays the role of Alice Bolen in ‘The Flash’ and Gabby Lewis in the horror anthology series ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Baker will next be seen in the Disney+ musical fantasy film ‘Descendants 4: The Rise of Red.’ She also stars in the upcoming Dan Kay directorial feature ‘Spider & Jessie.’

Winnipeg, where the filming is set to commence, is known for its combination of urban and suburban settings along with scenic natural landscapes which make it an ideal location for the shoot of diverse projects. The city has earlier hosted the production of recent releases like ‘Dark Harvest’ and ‘Champions.’

