Conversations with Friends Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the 2017 namesake novel by Irish author Sally Rooney, ‘Conversation with Friends’ is a drama series that deals with themes such as love, maturity, and monogamy. It is developed by the makers of ‘Normal People,’ the BBC Three, RTÉ One, and Hulu adaptation of Rooney’s 2018 novel of the same name. The story revolves around four main characters — Frances (Alison Oliver), Bobbi (Sasha Lane), Nick (Joe Alwyn), and Melissa (Jemima Kirke). College students Frances and Bobbi — a poet and her self-proclaimed muse — used to be in a relationship. But for now, they are close friends. They meet well-known author Melissa Conway after one of their poetry performances. While Bobbi feels drawn toward Melissa, Frances begins an affair with Melissa’s actor husband, Nick.

Following its release, ‘Conversations with Friends received mixed to positive reviews. Although it garnered criticism for its pacing and uneven character developments, some praise was directed at the performances, casting, and the attempt to capture the embedded themes of the original novel. The first season has begun streaming globally. If you are wondering whether there will be a season 2 of ‘Conversations with Friends,’ we got you covered.

Conversations with Friends Season 2 Release Date

‘Conversations with Friends’ season 1 premiered on May 15, 2022, on Hulu. The show also started streaming on BBC Three in the United Kingdom and RTÉ One in Ireland. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the producers of ‘Conversations with Friends’ nor the executives of Hulu, BBC, and RTÉ have confirmed the development of a sophomore season. As mentioned above, the show is based on Rooney’s book of the same name. In 12 episodes, the first season of ‘Conversation with Friends’ covers the entirety of Rooney’s book, delivering the same ambiguous ending as the source material.

In the 12th episode, after Frances ends things with Nick following her endometriosis diagnosis, she resumes her relationship with Bobbi while things become normal between Nick and Melissa. One day, Nick mistakenly calls her, and they begin speaking. She tells him about her diagnosis, reminding him of their conversation about having children. As the episode ends, Frances tells Nick to come and get her, indicating that they might throw themselves back into their complex situation.

According to the author, although she had written several other endings for the book, it needed to have an open one. “‘Conversations with Friends’ began life as a short story, so it’s very hard for me to pinpoint the moment at which I realized it was becoming a book,” Rooney told CBS News Hour. “But as soon as I had the initial idea, which arrived in the form of my four central characters, I knew I wanted to pursue it as far as I could. And I realized it was over, strangely enough, when I wrote the final scene. I had written several other endings for the book, which were much longer, because I seemed to believe at some unconscious level that it was my task to “tie up” every ambiguity I had introduced. Once I identified that impulse, and reasoned myself out of it, I wrote the final scene as it is now – and I felt the novel was finished.”

Executive producer Ed Guiney echoed that sentiment, adding that if Rooney wrote sequels, they would love to be part of it. But, as the things stood, they felt privileged to get the opportunity to play in the universe that the author created. Emma Norton, a fellow executive producer of the show, agreed and remarked that people would take away different interpretations based on their personal experience.

‘Normal People,’ their previous adaptation of one of Rooney’s works, is also a 12-part series. There is no indication that there will ever be a second season for that show either unless Rooney writes a sequel to the 2018 book. If Guiney, Norton, and their team decide to keep developing projects set in what Guiney dubbed the “Rooney-verse,” it will be either based on her third novel, ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You,’ published in 2021, or one of her short fictions. Considering all this, it’s highly unlikely that ‘Conversations with Friends’ season 2 will ever be made.

