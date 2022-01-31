Countdown 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Written and directed by Justin Dec based on his 2016 short film of the same name, horror-thriller movie ‘Countdown’ uses the horror genre as a vehicle for a simple message – do not stare at your phone all day. Quinn’s life gets derailed with the appearance of a killer app called Countdown. When people install it, the app initiates a timer, stopping only when the user is dead. The one-line pitch makes for a highly entertaining genre foray.

Elizabeth Lail and Jordan Calloway take up central roles in this horrific adventure against a ticking timer. Although it is nothing out of the ordinary, the independent film holds enough brilliant moments to sway the genre fans. Following its 2019 release, the movie fell short of enticing the critics, but the fans were amply scared. Following the twist ending, you may wonder whether there would be a sequel. If the question has indeed cropped up in your mind, let us consider the prospects.

Countdown 2 Release Date

‘Countdown’ premiered on October 25, 2019, in 2,675 theatres in North America. In countries like Greece, Hungary, and the Netherlands, the release occurred a day before, on October 24, 2019. The movie later had a digital HD release on January 14, 2020, while the DVD and Blu-ray versions came out on January 21, 2020.

Director Justin Dec made his feature debut with this movie. However, he is, by no means, a new name in the filmmaking industry. Justin first came to the limelight with an independent TV pilot titled ‘Rolling.’ It earned him the Best Director award at the 2010 New York Television Festival. He made several viral shorts and the series ‘Lazy Me’ before stumbling upon the idea of making a film about a killer app. The director agreed that making a feature length-film was pretty hectic. But it does not look like he is stopping anytime soon.

Dec did not mention anything about a sequel. However, he cryptically quoted David Fincher, “You’re always ready to make a movie when you finish the movie.” The movie could not please critics, holding “generally unfavorable reviews” in Rotten Tomatoes. However, it created a winning comedy-horror formula to entice horror genre fans. The horror of the story is palpable but not overwhelming. There is some room for comedy, and the characters are convincing. In effect, people lined up outside theatres to see the movie.

It collected $48 million in global box office revenues against its meager budget of $6.5 million (and that’s cheap by Hollywood standards). So, there were no polarities at the box office, although the critics dwindled in their reactions. Therefore, the producers may be more than willing to develop the follow-up movie. Now, you may know that horror movies are most prone to sequels and spin-offs outside the DC and Marvel Cinematic Universes. Also, curiously enough, all the director’s favorite films – ‘Jaws,’ ‘The Ring,’ ‘Paranormal Activity,’ and ‘Conjuring’ – entail iconic franchises. Now, let us consider the ending of the first movie.

Quinn defeats the countdown in the end and comes out of the nightmare alive. The demon Ozhin disappears, letting Quinn fulfill the plan of visiting her mother’s grave with her sister and father. However, she is in for another shock – the app mysteriously reappears on her phone. With an update, ‘Countdown 2.0’ seems more ruthless than ever, and some of you may want to know whether Quinn outlives the app. Therefore, a sequel seems imminent, although we are not sure when. If the sequel is announced within 2022, we expect ‘Countdown 2’ to premiere sometime in late 2023.

