Courtney Ferris: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games’ has a way of bringing out the competitive nature of its participants, often leading to strategic gameplay centered around self-preservation and manipulation. However, in its first season, Courtney Ferris proved that there was more to the game than just playing for oneself. She displayed a strong sense of character, integrity, and respect, which left a lasting impression on both her fellow contestants and the audience. This did not mean that she held back when it came to competing—on the contrary, she embraced every challenge head-on and remained determined to give her best at every opportunity.

Courtney Ferris Showed True Sportsmanship in the Games

In her audition tape, when asked why she wanted to join the season, Courtney simply responded with a confident “why not.” It was this fearless attitude that carried her through the early competitions, allowing her to secure a place in Beast City and even earn a coveted spot on the helicopter to Beast Island. However, she chose not to volunteer for the island challenge right away. Courtney’s first major moment in the season came during the intense Elimination Train challenge, where she truly made her mark. Her closest ally, Bethany—who had spoken out against Akira and stepped up as a captain—was eliminated during the challenge. This emotional turning point propelled Courtney forward, solidifying her position as one of the top 10 contestants in the game.

In the high-stakes challenge titled Betray Your Friend for $1,000,000, Courtney was assigned the eighth house, with all contestants initially agreeing to take no more than $100,000 each. However, when it was finally her turn, she was stunned to discover that several players had taken more than the agreed amount. The contestant before her, Gage attempted to fairly distribute the remaining money among the last four players, and Courtney honored this by only taking $3,682. When the rest of the group confronted those who had broken the pact—particularly JC, who justified his actions by saying it would change his family’s life—Courtney firmly stated that $100,000 would have been life-changing for everyone.

In Episode 9, with only six spots left in the finale, the Bribe Your Way to the Finale challenge took place. Five seats were quickly filled, but Courtney stayed true to her principles, refusing to offer anyone a bribe. Instead, she declared that if people wanted to vote for her, it should be based on her gameplay. Her integrity paid off, securing her the last spot in the finale. Even Mr. Beast himself praised her honesty, cementing her reputation as one of the season’s most respectable competitors.

Courtney Ferris is Branching Out in Her Creative Endeavors Today

Courtney Ferris’ professional life is a perfect blend of creativity, with one side placing her in front of the camera and the other working behind it. She has truly expanded her artistic horizons, establishing herself as a model, photographer, videographer, and more. Her work has been recognized in major publications like Daily Mail UK, Voyage LA, EDM Identity, and Canvas Rebel, among others. Embracing an adventurous lifestyle, she has traveled extensively and lived in cities like Honolulu and Paris before settling in Los Angeles, California. Now, she has also carved out a space for herself as a social media influencer, primarily focusing on lifestyle and beauty content while showcasing the various facets of her work. With a distinctive style that sets her apart, Courtney has built a strong personal brand and has many exciting plans for the future.

Courtney Ferris Offers a Lucrative Content Delivery Packaged to Her Clients

The 28-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in October 2024, has developed a diverse skill set beyond her on-camera presence. With expertise in Creative Direction, Social Media Management, Influencer Management, and UGC (User-Generated Content), she provides a wide range of creative services to brands and businesses. Her work has contributed to enhancing digital visibility and leveraging modern marketing strategies for various companies. Additionally, Courtney excels in content delivery, offering high-quality visuals and engaging edits. Her impressive portfolio showcases the breadth of her work, and her content delivery package includes a guaranteed 25+ high-resolution edited photos, a 30+ second edited recap, and full access to all raw content. With a keen eye for aesthetics and a deep understanding of digital trends, Courtney continues to push creative boundaries while helping brands connect with their audiences in meaningful ways.

