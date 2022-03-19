Cracow Monsters Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Gaja Grzegorzewska, Magdalena Lankosz, and Anna Sienska teamed up to create the gloomy and gritty young adult supernatural series ‘Cracow Monsters’ (‘Krakowskie potwory’). The story chronicles a monster-infested underworld below the modern city of Cracow. A professor and his supernaturally abled team of nine students struggle to decode the paranormal mysteries while the enigma of Alex lies at the center of the tale. After losing her mother in early childhood in a tragic accident, Alex drowns her nightmare in partying, sex, drugs, and alcohol.

However, after getting noticed by the professor, Alex’s life veers in a new direction. When a demon named Hvor unleashes hell in the contemporary city, Alex must communicate with her mother in the otherworldly realm and put the puzzle together. After its release on Netflix, the Polish-original series attracted much attention, thanks to its grounded mythology-infused storytelling, complex characters, and electrifying ambiance. However, following the cliffhanger finale of the first season, you must wonder if a follow-up installment is in the books. If the thought has indeed crossed your mind, let us probe deeper.

Cracow Monsters Season 2 Release Date

‘Cracow Monsters’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on March 18, 2022, on Netflix. The first season packs eight episodes with an average episodic runtime of one hour. Let us now probe into the developments of the possible sophomore season.

Although there has been no official announcement, a second season may be in the books looking at the first season’s finale. Netflix usually takes two to three months to look into the comprehensive viewership data. Thus, if the show is renewed by June 2022, we can expect ‘Cracow Monsters’ season 2 to premiere sometime in spring 2023 or later.

Cracow Monsters Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

Almost all the central cast members should be back on board if a second season shows the light of day. Andrzej Chyra (Professor Zawadzki), Barbara Liberek (Alex), Anna Paliga (Iliana), Kaja Chan (Hania), Stanislaw Cywka (Birdy), Maja Chan (Basia), Stanislaw Linowski (Lucky), Mateusz Górski (Antoni), Daniel Namiotko (Gigi), Malgorzata Bela (Aitwar) and others take up crucial roles in the series. All or most of the stars will possibly reprise their parts. We can also see some fresh faces, but it is too early to speculate.

Cracow Monsters Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

The season finale of the first season unveils a war between realms. After knowing that she is a reincarnation of Wanda, Alex rushes to stop the transition to another era. A red moon characterizes the final day of Veles’s reign. Alex’s grandmother appears to the dorm to warn Alex and others of the red moon. The others are already stunned by the apparent death of Lucky. Alex feels that she can communicate with Wanda if the team recreates the act of drowning. Pushed against a wall, the professor jeopardizes Alex’s life, taking her to Hvor. A battle acts out, where Alex defeats Hvor, fulfilling her mother’s prophecy. The professor saves his son, all right. In the final moments, Alex’s guardian deity visits Lucky, who seems to be alive.

If there is one, the second season may pick up from the aftermath of Hvor’s destruction. A deity appears before Alex in the finale, reminding her that she has a hefty cost to pay for her meddling with the divine business. However evil Hvor maybe, he is still a deity, and the repercussions of killing him remain. The potential second season may send Alex further down the rabbit hole, with the possible appearance of another gruesome giant from Slavic Mythology. We will also possibly discover how Lucky comes back to life, as we have perceived him dead in the seventh episode of the first season. Moreover, there will be more supernatural shenanigans between the dorm students. And we may even hear another number from Hania, Basia, and their in-house band. Rest assured, there will be a more mythical allure to keep the genre fans hooked.

