Creamerie Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Ally Xue, Perlina Lau, J.J. Fong, and Roseanne Liang, ‘Creamerie’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi series. It tells the story of a world where the entire population supposedly perished in a catastrophic pandemic. Eight years after the advent of the outbreak, male children don’t survive birth. However, women seem to have rebuilt society. In one such community called Wellness in New Zealand, Jaime, who lost her husband and toddler son in the pandemic, lives with her sister-in-law Alex and friend Pip.

At first glance, Wellness seems like the embodiment of all progressive and feminist ideals. But in reality, it’s a glorified cult that operates like a proto-fascist regime. When Jaime, Alex, and Pip encounter a man called Bobby, they realize that their world is not exactly what they believe it is and become his reluctant protector. Following its release, the black comedy series mainly received positive reviews for its concept, execution, and performances of the cast members. If you have watched ‘Creamerie’ season 1 and want to know whether there will be a second season, we got you covered.

Creamerie Season 2 Release Date

‘Creamerie’ season 1 premiered on December 9, 2021, on Hulu. The six-part first season of the show originally began streaming in its home country New Zealand on April 19, 2021, on TVNZ OnDemand.

As for season 2, here is what we know. The creators of ‘Creamerie’ are yet to confirm the development of a sophomore season. However, given that the show ended on a cliffhanger, we can safely presume that the creators have plans for at least one more installment. Moreover, a prospective season 2 has been mentioned in media releases and official social media posts. In an article about how the first season was filmed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Lau reflected upon the entire experience before jokingly adding that season 2 would probably end them (her and her co-creators).

With the show’s release on Hulu, it has become available for a wider audience than ever before to be loved and appreciated. It’s probably a matter of time before ‘Creamerie’ is renewed for another round. And if that happens within the next few months, the audience can expect ‘Creamerie’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Creamerie Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Creamerie’ season 1 stars Fong, Xue, and Lau as Jaime, Alex, and Pip, respectively. The rest of the cast includes Jay Ryan (Bobby), Tandi Wright (Lane), Nikki Si’ulepa (Constance), Yoson An (Jackson), Rhiannon McCall (Nurse Ricki), and Ava Diakhaby (Ada). Additionally, Kimberley Crossman (Michelle), Sara Wiseman (Hunter), and Rachel House (Doctor Harvey) appear in significant roles. Wiseman might not appear in the prospective season 2 beyond flashback scenes as her onscreen character is most likely dead. The rest of the cast will probably reprise their roles. Moreover, it is possible to see some new additions to the mix.

Creamerie Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 1 finale, Hunter apparently sacrifices herself so that Bobby, Alex, Jaime, and Pip can get out through the ventilation duct as what appears to be a deadly gas fills the room. When they come out, they discover themselves in a room where several men are fastened to these contraptions that are forcefully making them ejaculate.

It is revealed that Jackson – Jaime’s husband and Alex’s brother – is alive. Working together with Lane and Doctor Harvey, he has set up the facility to harvest fresh sperm for when the limited government supply runs out. Jackson is also revealed to be Thomas, Bobby’s friend, who he thought was killed by Hunter. As the episode ends, the fates of Bobby and the three women are left uncertain.

In the prospective season 2, Bobby, Alex, and Pip might be alive and find a way to escape. Jaime will probably struggle to come to terms with the fact that Jackson is not only alive but also the mastermind behind a vile operation. It’s possible that Alex will learn the secret about the tattoo on her mother and Hunter’s arms. Women like Hunter might show up to protect Bobby and other male survivors.

Read More: Best Post-Apocalyptic TV Shows