Created by Bert V. Royal (‘Recovery Road’), ‘Cruel Summer’ is a teen mystery drama series that tells the story of two young women, Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner, from the fictional town of Skylin, Texas, and how their lives are altered after their vice-principal, Martin Harris, kidnaps Kate. The show has three distinctive timelines — 1993, 1994, and 1995 — and each episode depicts the events on a specific date across three years.

Episode 6 revolves around the events of August 15 of 1993, 1994, and 1995, which is Greg and Cindy’s wedding anniversary. In 1993, Vince nearly gets caught after trying to shoplift as part of their bucket list, but Jeanette takes the blame instead. Later, she breaks into Martin’s house and hears Tennille’s mother, Tanya, who has accompanied Martin to his home, admit that her former husband doesn’t know that he isn’t Tennille’s biological father.

In 1994, Cindy tries to come to terms with the fact that her daughter is a liar. She finds the key to Martin’s home in Jeanette’s room and tries to speak to Greg about it, but her husband is not yet ready to accept that their daughter is capable of lying. This ends up causing a rift between them, and Cindy leaves to stay with her sister for now. Later, Greg discovers that the key is indeed for Martin’s home. In 1995, when Jeanette learns that Tanya is set to testify during the deposition, she threatens the older woman by saying that she will tell everyone about her (Tanya’s) paternity fraud. Here is what you should know about ‘Cruel Summer’s upcoming episode.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Cruel Summer’ season 1 episode 7 is set to release on May 25, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. PT on Freeform. The episodes air every Tuesday on the original network. In the UK, the show is slated to begin streaming on Amazon Prime at a later date.

Where to Stream Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 7 Online?

Viewers can stream ‘Cruel Summer’ season 1 episode 7 on Hulu with a premium subscription a day after it is aired on Freeform, on May 26, 2021. The episode will also be available on the Freeform website for free. Viewers need premium subscriptions to watch it on Sling TV and fuboTV. They can also catch the episode on DirecTV and YouTubeTV. Viewers also find the episode on AppleTV.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7, titled ‘Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis,’ will likely depict the events on Kate’s birthday in 1993, 1994, and 1995. In 1993, Joy’s actions might drive Kate to seek comfort from Martin. In 1994, Joy and Rod might arrange for Kate to appear on ‘The Marsha Bailey Show,’ causing the simmering contention between the mother and daughter to explode.

By 1995, Joy probably has become aware of how much Kate despises her and wonders if their relationship can ever be repaired. Kate might go to the local roller-skating rink with Mallory and truly enjoy the time she spends there. The episode might also show some of Kate’s memories of the time of her captivity. It can depict her several escape attempts and Martin taunting her by saying that everyone in the town has forgotten about her.

Read More: Is Cruel Summer Based on a True Story?