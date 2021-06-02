‘Cruel Summer’ is a teen mystery drama series created by Bert V. Royal (‘Recovery Road’). Set in the fictional town of Skylin, Texas, the story takes place in the summer of 1993, 1994, and 1995 and revolves around two young women, Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner. After Kate is abducted by Martin Harris, the vice-principal at their school, Jeanette gradually replaces her in the lives of her friends. However, when Kate is freed a year later, she claims that Jeanette knew about her kidnapping but didn’t report it.

In 1995, the two women’s lives are again disrupted when Jeanette sues Kate for defamation. Episode 8 takes place on August 30 of 1993, 1994, and 1995. In 1993, Jeanette finds out about Kate’s disappearance after she overhears a conversation between Martin and Joy. Jeanette ends her friendship with Mallory, claiming that the other girl is a bully. In 1994, Jeanette faces ridicule and torment from the other students after she returns to school.

An intoxicated Jamie gets involved in a vehicular accident. While he is arrested afterward, Ben, who was in the car with him, suffers a severe injury that effectively ends his dream of a career in sports. In 1995, Jeanette learns from Jamie about a voicemail that he received on the Christmas Eve of 1993. She subsequently rushes to Mallory’s home and asks her to give back a snow globe. If you are wondering what is going to happen in the next episode, we have got you covered.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Cruel Summer’ season 1 episode 9 is set to release on June 8, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. PT on Freeform. The remaining episodes will air every Tuesday on the original network. In the UK, the show is slated to begin streaming on Amazon Prime at a later date.

Where to Stream Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 9 Online?

Viewers can stream ‘Cruel Summer’ season 1 episode 9 on Hulu with a premium subscription a day after it is aired on Freeform, on June 9, 2021. The episode will also be available on the Freeform website for free. Viewers need premium subscriptions to watch it on Sling TV and fuboTV. They can also catch the episode on DirecTV and YouTubeTV. Viewers also find the episode on AppleTV.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9, titled ‘A Secret of My Own,’ is the penultimate episode of the season. At least some of the questions that the show has raised during its run until now will likely be answered in the next episode. Since her release from Martin’s house, Kate has dealt with memory issues. She also has hidden certain information. Finally, the audience might get a full understanding of what happened to Kate during her captivity.

Martin groomed her so that she would trust him. This is why Kate willingly went to Martin after her fight with her mother. The transition from Kate being a “guest” to a captive will likely be shown in the upcoming episode. Ash might find out what Derek has done, and there will be a reckoning in that regard. The episode might also show the true identity of Annabelle.

