Created by Bert V. Royal (‘Recovery Road’), ‘Cruel Summer’ is a teen mystery drama series that revolves around two young women, Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner, both of whom are residents of the fictional town of Skylin, Texas. After Kate is abducted in 1993, Jeanette gradually replaces her in the lives of her friends and boyfriend. When Kate returns in 1994, she accuses Jeanette of knowing about the abduction and not reporting it. In 1995, Jeanette sues Kate for defamation.

Episode 9 doesn’t depict a single day across the three years as the other episodes do. Instead, it focuses on the four months that Kate spends at Martin’s home, first as a guest and later as a lover in fall 1993. In 1994, Kate relates what happened to her during this period to her therapist, who recognizes Martin’s action for what it truly was: grooming. In 1993, Kate and Martin become involved in a relationship, but when she says that she wants to go back to her parents, he locks her in his basement. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we have got you covered.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Cruel Summer’ season 1 episode 10, or the season 1 finale, is set to release on June 15, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. PT on Freeform. The final episode will air on Tuesday on the original network. In the UK, the show is slated to begin streaming on Amazon Prime at a later date.

Where to Stream Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10 Online?

Viewers can stream ‘Cruel Summer’ season 1 episode 10 on Hulu with a premium subscription a day after it is aired on Freeform on June 16, 2021. The episode will also be available on the Freeform website for free. Viewers need premium subscriptions to watch it on Sling TV and fuboTV. They can also catch the episode on DirecTV and YouTubeTV. Viewers also find the episode on AppleTV.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, titled ‘Hostile Witness,’ Jeanette’s defamation case against Kate will probably go to court. Since Kate’s return, the two girls haven’t really conversed with each other. That might happen in the next episode. They will likely accuse each other of lying while knowing that they themselves aren’t telling the whole truth. Jeanette’s lawyer will most probably introduce in the court the chat history between Kate and Ash to show that the defendant’s account of the events can’t be trusted.

During their confrontation, Kate might accuse Jeanette of stealing her life. In response, Jeanette might point out that the other girl never wanted that life to begin with. Jeanette already knows that Kate went to Martin’s house of her own volition. She might wonder about what really happened at Martin’s home. The narrative might go back to shifting between the three years and could reveal the identity of Annabelle.

