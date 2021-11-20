Cruel Summer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details

Set in the fictional town of Skylin, Texas, Freeform’s teen drama series ‘Cruel Summer’ follows the disappearance of Kate Wallis, a beloved student of the townsfolk. Upon Kate’s disappearance, Jeanette Turner takes over Kate’s life, only for Kate to return alive after one year and accuse Jeanette of not helping her while she was getting abducted. The mystery thriller progresses through the unraveling of Kate’s disappearance and the truth behind her accusations against Jeanette.

Created by Bert V. Royal, the show was astoundingly received by the audience, becoming the network’s most-watched series ever. The series also performed well on Hulu, averaging 6.8 million viewers per episode. Since its premiere in April 2021, the show has put forward an innovative treatment within the mystery genre, making the viewers curious about the return of the show. Well, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Cruel Summer’ season 2!

Cruel Summer Season 2 Release Date

‘Cruel Summer’ season 1 premiered on April 20, 2021, on Freeform, concluding its run on June 15, 2021. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 42–45 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. On June 15, 2021, Freeform announced the renewal of ‘Cruel Summer’ for the second season, even before the broadcast of the season 1 finale. Even though the series is renewed, we are uncertain regarding the format of the new season. Season 2 can come out with a new cast and storyline or with the same cast and an existing or new storyline.

In June 2021, showrunner Tia Napolitano talked about the sophomore season’s prospects. “We’re just starting to talk about season 2. I know that nonlinear storytelling is such a big part of why this show is so fun and so we’re going to keep that. I’m not sure in what way,” the showrunner told People. In the absence of creator Bert V. Royal, who exited the series after the pilot, Tia Napolitano will continue as showrunner.

As of now, the filming of season 2 hasn’t been officially announced. With filming and post-production to complete, admirers of the show may need to wait for a while for the arrival of season 2. Considering these factors, we expect ‘Cruel Summer’ season 2 to release sometime in Q3, 2022.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the second season will follow the existing storyline, we can expect the principal cast to return, including Olivia Holt (Kate Wallis), Chiara Aurelia (Jeanette Turner), Froy Gutierrez (Jamie Henson), Harley Quinn Smith (Mallory Higgins), Brooklyn Sudano (Angela Prescott), Allius Barnes (Vince Fuller), Nathaniel (Ben Hallowell), and Michael Landes (Greg Turner). Blake Lee may return in flashbacks as his character Martin Harris dies in the first season. If the show introduces a new story, we can expect the same cast members to essay new roles or a new set of cast members to board the show.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show ends with completely unraveling the mystery of Kate’s disappearance. The distinct narratives come together to unravel Kate’s predicament with Martin. Kate and Jeanette meet at Martin’s house to revisit the night Jeanette apparently saw Kate. After Kate realizes that it was Mallory who saw her in captivity, both of them go to the basement where Martin locked Kate to save his reputation. There, Kate confesses that she used to shoot Martin. After proclaiming Jeanette’s innocence, Kate turns against Mallory, who replies that she only realized everything after Kate’s rescue. In the closing moments, it is revealed that Jeanette indeed heard Kate’s cries at Martin’s house and she didn’t do anything about it.

If Kate and Jeanette’s story is continuing in the show, we can expect the second season to follow Jeanette’s motives behind leaving Kate at Martin’s. We may also know whether Kate will realize the truth that Jeanette ignored her cries for escape. Along with it, we may see the second season addressing relevant subjects like season 1, which addresses grooming in our society. “I really hope that we can tackle another important hard issue like we did with grooming. It’s opened up a lot of conversations and it’s been so well received and sparked a lot of interesting debates. We’re hoping to do that again,” Tia Napolitano said to People.

If the network and the creative heads decide to continue with a new story altogether, we can expect an enthralling new mystery to unfold in the show. “It’s a wild mystery that we laid down in episode one. I want to find something equally as wild. So, [we are] looking into other stories that feel kind of ripped from the headlines, the weird things that have gone on and captivated people, and [we] want to pull in something equally crazy for season 2,” the showrunner added.

