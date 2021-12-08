CSI: Vegas Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Developed by Jason Tracey, ‘CSI: Vegas’ is an extension to CBS’ popular ‘Crime Scene Investigation’ franchise, which has over time become an important part of our lives. The new drama retains memorable characters from the OG version namely Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, and David Hodges while also making room for fresh faces that form a new crime lab team. Together they fight an existential threat that could destroy the Crime Lab and also make sure to preserve order in Sin City. After the advent of the first season, fans of this crime drama series want to know if they could gear up for the next season. So we’d like to share all the updates we have on season 2 of ‘CSI: Vegas’!

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Release Date

‘CSI: Vegas’ season 1 released on October 6. 2021, on CBS, and ended its 11 episodes long run on December 8, 2021. Every episode of the first season is around an hour long.

Here’s what we know with regards to the second season. ‘CSI: Vegas’ was originally meant to be a limited series, with a view to celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘CSI.’ In that regard, it is futile to expect another season. Moreover, the network has not made any concrete announcements about the same. Apart from that, the current timeslot of ‘CSI: Vegas’ could also be plummeting its viewership ratings. The original CSI aired on Thursdays at 9 pm ET following new episodes of ‘Survivor,’ which is a high-rated show.

Reports suggest that the ratings for ‘CSI: Vegas’ have fallen short of expectations. The average viewership per episode rounds up to around 3.6 million viewers excluding streaming numbers. In terms of popularity, it sits at the 18th position out of 19 scripted CBS shows. Even the viewership has declined with every episode ever since its release in October 2021. So the network might not want to bring back a show that has not performed well in terms of both ratings and viewership.

However, a statement made by executive producer Jason Tracey somewhat turned the tables. He said that the show may have started off as a limited series, but “could become an ongoing series running for multiple seasons.” So we can keep our fingers crossed. If the crime procedural drama gets greenlit for another season, the production will spend at least a few months filming it. It is also to be noted that the cast’s availability largely affects the filming schedule. When production for season 1 was underway, William Peterson, who plays Gil Grissom, began to exhibit health problems. He was ultimately hospitalized in August 2021 after an ambulance dragged him away from the set of ‘CSI: Vegas.’

In case the show does get renewed, we only hope that the cast members return healthier. If the network makes an announcement confirming another season, we can still look forward to a delay before the show resumes production. Filming might not commence until the spring or summer of 2022, along with the majority of other primetime series. In all likelihood, we expect ‘CSI: Vegas’ season 2 to premiere in or around Q3 2022.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The ensemble cast of ‘CSI: Vegas’ season 1 is most likely to come back for the next one. The primary cast is led by Paula Newsome as Maxine “Max” Roby, who is the head of the Las Vegas Crime Lab. Matt Lauria plays Joshua “Josh” Folsom, a Level III CSI who usually leads the investigation of the cases assigned. Mandeep Dhillon essays the role of Allie Rajan, an immigrant who gradually changed his fate to become a Level II CSI. Mel Rodriguez portrays Dr. Hugo Ramirez, the Chief Medical Examiner.

Jorja Fox plays Sara Sidle while William Petersen stars as Gil Grissom. During an interview, Jorja Fox seemed particularly happy about her role as Sara. So might choose to reprise her character. Other recurring actors expected to return include Paul Guilfoyle as Jim Brass, Wallace Langham as David Hodges, Chelsey Crisp as Emma Hodges, Jamie McShane as Anson Wix, Jay Lee as Christopher “Chris” Park, Sarah Gilman as Penny Gill, and many more. Besides that, we might also see fresh faces gracing the storyline of season 2.

