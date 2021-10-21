Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Larry David, the ‘Seinfeld’ famed comedian, headlines his own show ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ The renowned sitcom revolves around Larry, who acts as a version of himself, and his shenanigans as he goes about his day-to-day life. The result is jarring, hilarious, confusing, and unapologetic, as Larry is always the center of attraction.

Since its original release in October 2000, the critically acclaimed sitcom has spawned ten seasons. The eleventh installment is knocking at the door, and we shall get to all the things that are in store for us in the first episode of the eleventh season. But before that, let us reveal how and where you can catch the season premiere of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 episode 1 is set to release on October 24, 2021, at 10:40 p.m. ET on HBO. New episodes with runtimes ranging between 26 and 58 minutes are released weekly on Sundays. The new installment is slated to comprise the usual episode count of ten.

Where to Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 1 Online?

The best way to watch the season 11 premiere of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is by tuning in to HBO at the abovementioned date and time. Following its television premiere, you can catch the episode on subscription-based services such as HBO Now, HBO Max, and Hulu. If you are keen on using live TV to watch the upcoming episode, there are a plethora of options to choose from. They are Xfinity Stream, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. Moreover, you can catch the episode on-demand on Spectrum, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. You can also catch up on the first eight seasons of the show on Vudu.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of season 11 will pack a lot of goof and drama, it seems. The episode, titled ‘The Five-Foot Fence,’ will see Larry stuck in quite a tricky situation. Larry will start a new creative venture with much zeal, but an astonishing discovery in his backyard will push him off the path of destined greatness. At the same time, Larry’s enthusiasm for a newfound love interest will take a downward turn with an awkward mishap.

On the other hand, Albert Brooks will throw a grand party, and Leon will arrange for a tour. Seemingly, the plate for the season 11 premiere is full, and we shall see the events unraveling shortly. Here is a promo to give you an idea of what the eleventh season will bring!

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Cast: Who can be in it?

All of the main cast members are expected to return for season 11. Larry David is the omnipresent star of the show, and he will be back for more confusion. Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David), Susie Essman (Susie Greene), J.B. Smoove (Leon Black), Albert Brooks, Jon Hamm, and Lucy Liu, all will be seen once again as fictionalized versions of themselves.

Moreover, we will see A.B. Farrelly, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Laura Kightlinger, Charlotte Newhouse, John Pirruccello, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Marques Ray, and Reid Scott in various roles. In the eleventh season, you could also expect guest appearances from Seth Rogen, Vince Vaughn, and Patton Oswalt.

Read More: Shows Like Curb Your Enthusiasm