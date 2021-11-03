Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, Spoilers

The latest episode of HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ has Don Jr. aiming to kickstart the production for his upcoming Netflix series — ‘Young Larry’ — but the lack of good actors has him in a fix. Even Dylan is not very happy about the way the crew is taking things ahead. However, Larry disagrees with Dylan, which causes a fight between them. To know how the rest of the episode progresses, head to the recap. Now, you can get a taste of what to expect from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 episode 3!

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 episode 3 will premiere on November 7, 2021, at 10:30 pm ET on HBO. Season 11 is expected to comprise 10 episodes. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis on Sundays.

Where to Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 episode 3 by tuning in to HBO at the above-mentioned date and time. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can head over to HBO Max and catch the episode there. You can also stream the episode on YouTube TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. Additionally, there’s the option of buying or renting ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ episodes on Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Youtube, and Spectrum.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 3 Spoilers

In ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 episode 3, titled ‘The Mini Bar,’ Larry will brazenly air out his disregard for a cast member’s awful acting skills. The only way to take care of this problem is to ask Cheryl to adjust the takes during shooting. Although she will agree to help him, her confidence will be challenged by Larry’s pessimistic attitude about the matter. He will also witness Leon’s latest cocktail-related presentation and make biting comments about it besides annoying the life out of Susie. You can take a good look at the promo here!

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11, titled ‘Angel Muffin,’ begins with Don Jr. looking for actors who could turn ‘Young Larry’ into a household name. On the other hand, the real Larry hosts an important meeting that stretches into more meetings, particularly because Dylan is not impressed. Moreover, Don Jr. is unwilling to settle with Maria Sofia’s average acting skills despite Larry suggesting otherwise. Larry gets into a conflict with Dylan, which escalates to the extent that the former throws away his Netflix deal.

Things go awry as the cancelation also puts a premature end to Larry’s deal with Marcus. He cannot possibly provide the big break that Maria Sofia needs. Don Jr. advises Larry to pitch his plan elsewhere so there is a chance he might approach executives of other companies. Later, he visits Dr. Thanapapalous to get his teeth fixed while also contemplating if Angie is taking advantage of Jeff. Larry even gets into an intense altercation with his new dentist over a matter related to Jeff. Similarly, Jeff disagrees with Susie to support Larry and his opinions after he has a fight with Susie about towels.

Read More: Is Curb Your Enthusiasm Based on a True Story?