Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11, Larry hangs out with a special guest. But if you ever thought that Larry would play nice, you are bound to get disappointed, just as those close to him do. Although he butts heads with Susie on the topic of spirituality, he agrees to do something for her only to ask for a favor later. The recap section will give you a better idea of the events in the fourth episode of season 11. Now, let us take you through everything you need to know to prepare yourself for season 11 episode 5!

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 episode 5 is scheduled for release on November 21, 2021, at 10:30 pm ET on HBO. The current season comprises ten episodes. As per the show’s release schedule, new episodes arrive every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 5 Online?

The best way to watch the fifth episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 is by tuning in to HBO at the aforementioned date and time. If you are looking for a cable-free option, you can watch it on HBO Max. The upcoming episode will also be available on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Spectrum. Hulu subscribers can watch the show by purchasing the HBO add-on. To use this viewing option, you can head here. However, you can watch the previous installments on-demand on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Google Play, YouTube, or Vudu.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 5 Spoilers

The new episode is titled ‘IRASSHAIMASE!’ In this episode, Larry David is bound to annoy those around him, as always. It seems like he might go head-to-head with Susie because of something they may not agree on. Moreover, he might even disappoint Jeff, who will be left waiting for him, just because Larry decides that getting through traffic is not worth his time.

One thing we can rely on is that Larry will make insensitive remarks, albeit witty. We will see one such instance in the coming week’s episode. Larry will outrightly tell a family friend that he does not see a point in praying for his father because he believes that prayers don’t work – basing it on the fact that he is bald. Take a look at the promo to get an idea of what the fifth episode of season 11 has in store!

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 4 Recap

In the season 11 episode titled ‘The Watermelon,’ Larry spends time with Woody Harrelson, who becomes yet another victim on the list of people he offends. Harrelson is an avid supporter of animal rights. But it looks like Larry does not fully understand the celebrity’s involvement in the cause or take it seriously. So, he does not hold back on an opportunity to take a dig at Harrelson. Naturally, things do not go as Larry planned.

Similarly, Larry makes it very clear to Susie that he could not care less about spirituality or what it means to her. Still, he agrees to accompany Susie’s new rabbi for a game of golf. But this act for Larry is not a selfless one as he takes a favor from Susie in return.

Read More: Is Curb Your Enthusiasm Based on a True Story?