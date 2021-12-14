Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 9 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the ninth episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Larry reconnects with Irma and asks her out on a date. However, he is not really interested in her. Later, he reveals his actual motive behind wooing her to Jeff. When he almost blows his chance with Irma, he begs to make it up to her keeping his underlying agenda intact. For a better knowledge of the events that take place in episode 8, feel free to refer to the refresher we have laid out. Now, let us prepare you for the upcoming episode!

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 episode 9 is scheduled for release on December 19, 2021, at 10:30 pm ET on HBO. The current season comprises ten episodes. As per the show’s release schedule, new episodes arrive every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 9 Online?

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 9 Spoilers

Titled ‘Igor, Gregor, & Timor,’ episode 9 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 might follow the recasting of the young Larry part of their production ‘Young Larry.’ Apart from that, an irate Larry would complain to Leon about Irma, who has now shifted to Larry’s. He will hate to have her in his proximity which might prompt him to do something silly. Lastly, Susie’s marriage with Jeff might also fall apart now that she has found his second phone. Take a look at the promo to know more!

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Episode 8 Recap

The eighth episode, titled ‘What Have I Done?’ starts with Larry reaching out to Jake at Hulu in order to inform him about unfinished matters regarding the casting of the in-series production ‘Young Larry.’ Larry then meets councilwoman Irma Kostroski, who is disappointed in him for not voting. So Larry apologizes and reveals to Jeff that his apology is nothing but a ploy to eradicate the city law that obligates you to have a fence around your pool and also fire Maria Sofia from his show.

Larry meets Irma for dinner and goes home with her hoping to kickstart his “no-fence rule” mission. Apart from that, his sudden encounter with Irma’s daughter Deirdre turns out to be an embarrassing failure on Larry’s end. However, he is willing to make amends when Irma declares that she cannot date someone who is despised by her daughter. Larry shows up at Deirdre’s party, where his weird antics are accidentally captured on camera. He asks the videographer to erase his footage, and he only agrees because of the fact that they’re both Jewish.

When Irma shows up, Susie catches a whiff of her body wash which is the same one Jeff has been using, and wrongly accuses them of having an affair. Later, Scott and Deirdre go over their vow renewal footage where Larry’s antics are replaced by the old man pretending to get emotional. Irma moves in with Larry because his personal plumbing project — House Husband — goes wrong. Susie finds Jeff’s secret second phone and calls Jake at Hulu, asking to keep the assistant on before uttering the words, “She’s f–king my husband.”

