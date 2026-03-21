The Madison: Who is Dallas? Who Plays Abby’s Husband?

Paramount+’s ‘The Madison’ focuses on the grief and loss experienced by the Clyburn family after the death of their patriarch, Preston. His death brings them from New York to Montana, where they spend some time on the ranch that he used to love. It also makes his family recalibrate their own lives, especially Abby, who finds herself unlucky in a lot of stuff, especially love. In the first five episodes, we discover that she is divorced from her husband, who moved to the other end of the country to follow his dreams. While she talks a lot about their relationship, it isn’t until the Season 1 finale that we actually meet the guy and discover exactly who he is. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tanc Sade Breathes Life Into the Complicated Character of Dallas Reese

Tanc Sade plays the role of Dallas Reese, Abby’s ex-husband, in the first season of ‘The Madison.’ The actor is best-known for playing Finn in ‘Gilmore Girls.’ He has also appeared in several other movies and TV shows like ‘Roadies,’ ‘The Resident,’ ‘Matador,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ and ‘The Mentalist,’ to name a few. ‘The Madison’ is not his first time appearing in a Taylor Sheridan show. He previously played the role of Father Cillian in ‘1923,’ the ‘Yellowstone‘ spin-off starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. While he has established himself as an actor of versatile range, he is also known for his athletic endeavors. Sade, who has been freediving since he was fifteen, holds two national records in the sport in Australia. He was also in the top-15 finish in 2013’s World Championship.

Apart from acting, he is also an accomplished woodworker, building sideboards, cabinets, bookshelves, and even home offices. With the role of Dallas Reese, he returns to the world of Taylor Sheridan, though the show is not connected to Sheridan’s other works. While Dallas is mentioned several times in the first few episodes, we don’t meet him until the finale. His appearance is a shock even to Abby, who has always seen him as a highly incompetent father. When telling Van about their marriage, Abby mentions that she became pregnant before she fell in love with Dallas, if at all. The cracks in their marriage appeared soon enough, and eventually, they broke up. This gave him the free pass to choose whatever he wanted to do with his life, and he decided to move to LA to try his luck at making music and, perhaps, becoming someone in the process.

Because he has been so entirely unbothered so far, Abby is shocked and somewhat pleasantly surprised when he returns and takes on the responsibility of his daughters. Abby tells her friends that the only reason he has returned is that he heard about Abby falling for Van, and his jealousy couldn’t keep him away. Still, even as we watch him trying to be a good father to her daugthers, one can see that Dallas, too, suffers from feeling out of place with the Clyburns, which may or may not have been the reason for his breakup with Abby. At the same time, even as he seems to be trying hard, one cannot help but wonder if there is some other motive behind his sudden turn to being a good person, especially for his family.

Read More: The Madison: Who was Melissa? How did She Die?