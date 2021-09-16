Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 2: What to Expect?

Inspired by Dan Brown’s 2009 novel of the same name, ‘The Lost Symbol’ follows a young Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman) as he tries to find his abducted mentor Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard), who has been taken by a mysterious individual known as Mal’akh. The intelligent thriller keeps you glued to the edge of your seat as it explores concepts like Freemasonry, Noetic Science, and American history. The series premiered on September 16, 2021. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 2 is set to release on September 23, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock. The episodes are slated to come out every Thursday. Brown’s book was originally supposed to be the third entry in Tom Hanks and Ron Howard’s film series, but the filmmakers eventually moved on to ‘Inferno,’ the fourth book. The show’s pilot was developed for NBC under the name ‘Langdon,’ but in March 2021, it was reported that the show had been moved to Peacock.

Where to Watch Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 2 Online?

US viewers can watch ‘The Lost Symbol’ Episode 2 exclusively on Peacock. The premium subscription for the platform costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The show is set to premiere in Canada on Showcase on October 11, 2021.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 2, titled ‘The Araf,’ Langdon and Katherine might keep searching for Peter. According to Islamic theology, the Araf is the land between heaven and hell, where those who are neither good nor evil reside. Mal’akh mentions the Araf in the pilot episode, claiming that Peter is there. In episode 2, Peter and Mal’akh’s relationship will likely be explored. Langdon and Katherine might run into Waren Bellamy, Architect of the Capitol. He is also a Freemason and will help Langdon and Katherine in their search. Meanwhile, Nunez will probably survive and later reencounter Langdon.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 1 Recap

In the series premiere, Langdon gets a call from Peter while teaching his class at Harvard and travels to Washington, D.C., to deliver a speech at the Smithsonian gala at the US Capitol. However, he soon learns that Peter has been kidnapped by a man named Mal’akh, who wants to become a god. Mal’akh pretended to be Peter’s assistant to bring Langdon to Washington and now wants him to find a portal. With the help of the CIA operative Sato and Capitol policeman Nunez, Langdon finds the secret underground room where Peter built his Masonic altar and discovers that a pyramid with incomplete inscription hidden behind a wall.

Meanwhile, Katherine finds an envelope with a leviathan cross. It is revealed that Peter’s son, Zachary, used to work for the CIA. Mal’akh sends one of his operatives, who kills a CIA officer and injures Nunez before forcing Langdon to go on a search for the capstone of the pyramid.

Read More: Is Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol a True Story? Is It a Sequel to Da Vinci Code?