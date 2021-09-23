Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

Developed from Dan Brown’s 2009 namesake novel, ‘The Lost Symbol’ revolves around a young Robert Langdon as he races against time to decipher an ancient code to save his mentor from a dangerous man. Like most other projects developed from Brown’s works, ‘The Lost Symbol’ is filled to the brim with mysteries, conspiracy theories, and action. The show premiered on September 16, 2021. If you are wondering what is in store for you in episode 3, we got you covered.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 3 is set to release on September 30, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock. The episodes are slated to come out every Thursday. Brown’s book was originally supposed to be the third entry in Tom Hanks and Ron Howard’s film series, but the filmmakers eventually moved on to ‘Inferno,’ the fourth book. The show’s pilot was developed for NBC under the name ‘Langdon,’ but in March 2021, it was reported that the show had been moved to Peacock.

Where to Watch Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 3 Online?

US viewers can watch ‘The Lost Symbol’ Episode 3 exclusively on Peacock. The premium subscription for the platform costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The show is set to premiere in Canada on Showcase on October 11, 2021.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 3, titled ‘Murmuration,’ Langdon and Katherine might have to decide whether they should split up or not. The CIA is hot on their trail, and Mal’akh has warned Langdon of dire consequences if Katherine continues to be with him. With nowhere else to turn, they might seek out Nunez’s help. Meanwhile, Sato will interrogate Bellamy and try to learn everything that Langdon has figured out about the mysterious abductor of his mentor. Her superiors in the agency might threaten to remove her from the case if she didn’t make any tangible progress. Flashback scenes might show Zachary’s cellmate allying with the prison warden.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 2 Recap

In episode 2, Langdon and Katherine find a page from the Old Testament inside the envelope. Bellamy, the Architect of the Capitol, helps them get away from the CIA. Langdon and Katherine learn that Peter is part of a clandestine sect within the Freemasons called the Leviathan Group. Its members believe that ancient wisdom must remain hidden until humanity is ready. Katherine convinces Bellamy to help them, and they and Langdon deduce that Peter’s ring can be used to decipher the coded message in the page of the Old Testament.

With Nunez’s help, they get the ring from the Capitol Police’s evidence room. Meanwhile, Sato learns that the CIA has been watching Peter for a long time. Mal’akh and his accomplice meet up, and the former assures the latter that Peter isn’t going anywhere. Sato and her team figure out that Langdon and Katherine are hiding with Bellamy, but the two academics escape before they can get to them. The episode ends with the revelation that Peter is possibly in a clinically-induced coma.

