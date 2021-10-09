Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ throws the investigation for Peter Solomon, a high-ranking member among the Freemasons, in a whole new direction. With each episode, the mystery action-adventure series is upping the ante in Robert Langdon and Katherine’s quest to find Peter and bring him to safety. Due to the dire circumstances, Langdon and Katherine part ways.

While Katherine makes a risky deal with Sato, Langdon teams up with Bellamy to find more clues. For more highlights of the episode, head to the recap. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the fifth episode, we got you covered.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 5 is set to release on October 14, 2021, at 3 am ET on Peacock. New episodes, each with a runtime of about 45-55 minutes, are slated to come out every Thursday.

Where to Watch Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 5 exclusively on Peacock. The premium subscription for the platform costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The show is set to premiere in Canada on Showcase on October 11, 2021.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘Melencolia I,’ Mal’akh might make a video of Peter in his current condition to make explicitly clear to Katherine and Langdon that he is the one in charge of everything. Mal’akh is not a typical antagonist that either relies on intellectual prowess or physical strength; he can employ both with equal efficiency. He is also quite ruthless, as proven by Trish’s death.

After receiving the disturbing video about Peter from Mal’akh, Langdon will realize that he has to reunite with Katherine again and trust her and her chosen branch of science. Langdon will probably collaborate with Sato and the CIA and try to understand whether the person who presumably killed Zachary is also the one after his family members. Nunez might continue to keep an eye on Nicholas’ wife, believing that she is still in contact with Nicholas.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 of ‘The Lost Symbol’ is titled ‘L’Enfant Orientation.’ After Trish’s death, Katherine decides that it will be best for her and Langdon to split up. Reluctantly, Langdon agrees to the proposal. Meanwhile, Sojani discovers crucial information about the man who probably killed Zachary and contacts Sato. Langdon finds a hidden message in the film reel and goes to speak to Bellamy.

Together, Langdon and Bellamy figure out the location of the quarry of Pierre Charles L’Enfant, the architect who developed the foundational plan of the US capital. Sato tells Katherine about Samyaza, the mysterious convict who potentially killed Katherine’s brother and abducted her father. Katherine makes a deal with Sato. In exchange for Zachary’s letters from prison, Sato will get the “head remote viewer” of a secret CIA psychometry project to Katherine’s lab.

Using Noetic science, Katherine tries to find her father through the remote viewer. Despite some initial positive results, the remote viewer loses his connection with Peter and concludes that he has died. Elsewhere, Mal’akh and Nicholas successfully revive Peter, and Langdon finds the capstone.

