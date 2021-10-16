Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

The television adaptation of Dan Brown’s 2009 namesake novel, ‘The Lost Symbol’ is a mystery action-adventure series. The story follows a young Robert Langdon as he searches for an ancient artifact to save his mentor, Peter Solomon, from a mysterious and dangerous man identifying himself as Mal’akh.

After informing Langdon that he has abducted Peter, Mal’akh instructs him to find two pieces of a puzzle that can lead to a portal of unimaginable power. Helping Langdon in his search is Peter’s daughter Katherine. Meanwhile, the CIA is also looking for the portal, and it is revealed that Peter’s son, Zachery, used to work for the agency before he was supposedly killed. Here is everything you need to know about the sixth episode of ‘The Lost Symbol.’

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 6 is set to release on October 21, 2021, at 3 am ET on Peacock. New episodes, each with a runtime of about 40-48 minutes, are slated to come out every Thursday.

Where to Watch Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 5 exclusively on Peacock. The premium subscription for the platform costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The show is set to premiere in Canada on Showcase on October 11, 2021.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 6, titled ‘Diophantine Pseudonym,’ Sato and Nunez might have to re-evaluate all their plans after the drop went horribly wrong, and Mal’akh was able to kidnap Langdon as well. Katherine will struggle to deal with the situation. She might reach out to her mother and tell her the truth. Sato will probably explain to Katherine why she feels responsible for protecting the Solomon family and reveal that Zachary used to work for the agency.

In Mal’akh’s secret hideout, Robert will race against time to decipher the location of the legendary portal. Peter might not be entirely cooperative, as he has spent his entire life hiding the portal’s secrets and upholding the rules of the Leviathan Group. However, given that his favorite pupil’s life is also in jeopardy, he might make the choices Langdon made and reluctantly help Mal’akh get closer to the truth. Meanwhile, the Leviathan Group, which seems to have unlimited resources, will launch an initiative to safeguard the portal.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5, titled ‘Melencolia I,’ Bellamy meets Jonathan, an executive of what seems like an arms and defense corporation and a fellow member of the Leviathan Group. It is revealed that Jonathan was the one who came after Katherine and Langdon at the cemetery. Reminding Bellamy about why the Leviathan Group exists, he asks Bellamy What Langdon has found out about the portal. At Nunez’s home, Langdon and Nunez deduce that certain inscriptions on the capstone’s box refer to German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer’s 1514 engraving Melencolia I.

Peter wakes up after spending days inside the Araf, and Mal’akh forces him to make a recording, in which he tells Langdon that the latter must find the truth about the portal or he will be killed. Using the magic square from Melencolia I, Langdon figures out that the symbols inscribed on the pyramid mean “one true God.” Nunez goes to the Janitor’s wife and discovers that she is a fanatic follower of Mal’akh just like her husband. Before killing herself, she declares that Mal’akh will never let Peter go as he is the instrument for the final stage.

Langdon reunites with Katherine and tries to rescue Peter with Sato and Adamu’s help. He reaches out to Mal’akh and pretends that he has solved the mystery of the portal when he hasn’t. They arrange a drop that doesn’t go according to the plan after other operatives of the CIA show up, and Mal’akh manages to capture Langdon. The episode ends as Mal’akh threatens Langdon, telling him that he will kill both him and Peter if he fails to locate the portal.

