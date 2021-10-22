Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

‘The Lost Symbol’ is a mystery action-adventure series developed from the 2009 namesake best-selling book by Dan Brown. A young Robert Langdon comes to Washington, D.C., to give a speech at his mentor Peter Solomon’s request. However, he soon discovers that Peter has been abducted by an enigmatic and dangerous man named Mal’akh, who tells Langdon that if he wants to save Peter’s life, he must find a portal that the Freemasons, of which Peter is a member, have been hiding for a long time. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 7 is set to release on October 28, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock. New episodes, each with a runtime of about 40-48 minutes, are slated to come out every Thursday.

Where to Watch Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 7 exclusively on Peacock. The premium subscription for the platform costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The show premiered in Canada on Showcase on October 11, 2021.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 7 Spoilers

After learning the truth about her brother, Katherine might continue to struggle to deal with it, knowing that Zachary has hurt their father and killed Trish. Her mother might finally return her calls, and the two women will have a long-overdue conversation. Katherine might tell her mother the truth, which will probably traumatize the other woman.

As Sato has failed to get the pyramid and the capstone back for the Leviathan Group, she might face certain repercussions. Her former boss, Ellison Blake, will probably inform her about what has happened to Sophie. Meanwhile, with the pyramid and the capstone still in his possession, Mal’akh will try to complete the ritual.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 6 Recap

In episode 6, titled ‘Diophantine Pseudonym,’ Sato is not only removed from the case but also forced to take early retirement. This doesn’t put a stop to her involvement with the case. She begins helping Katherine in a personal capacity and reaches out to Jonathan. In exchange for information on Sophie, she tells him that she will get the pyramid and the capstone back to them. Later, Sato confesses to Katherine that she had turned Zachary into an asset and inadvertently caused his death. Elsewhere, a Leviathan member finds where Sophie is and gets the information he needs before killing her.

Meanwhile, at Mal’akh’s hideout, Langdon discovers that the capstone’s box contains certain inscriptions that can only be seen in the light. He convinces Mal’akh to place Peter with him, and together they try to find a way to run away from their captors. They unlock the box with Peter’s Freemason ring, and it turns out to be a Rose Cross.

Langdon and Peter pretend to have an argument. The former throws a chair at the camera, apparently in anger. When the Janitor rushes to the room to stop them, Peter knocks him out. As Peter and Langdon try to escape, they encounter Mal’akh outside. It is then that Mal’akh reveals that he is Zachary. Sato soon gets there with the police, and the Janitor sacrifices his life so Mal’akh can get away.

