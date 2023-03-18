Dance 100 Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Netflix’s ‘Dance 100’ is an exhilarating treat to watch for worldwide fans of dance. The reality series gives aspiring choreographers a chance to truly showcase their talents by training some of the best dancers within the industry. With each round, the number of performers keeps increasing, and the contestants are judged by the very crew whose members they work with. Despite the best efforts of all the competitors, only one can claim the title of the winner and take home the grand prize of $100,000.

Ever since its release, the series has been praised by many for its unique format and emphasis on street dance. People have also been pretty complimentary about the dancers who truly stand up to their reputation of being the best in the world. Given just how engaging the show’s first season was, it is no wonder that people are curious about whether or not it will have a follow-up installment. Luckily, here is what we know about the same.

Dance 100 Season 2 Possibilities

‘Dance 100’ season 1 premiered on March 17, 2023, on Netflix. The premiere installment of the show has six episodes, each with a runtime of 35-59 minutes.

As of writing, the Netflix series has not been officially renewed for another season. That being said, the streaming giant is well known for its variety of reality shows which often continue for multiple seasons depending upon how well-received they are. However, Netflix’s foray into the world of competitive dancing is relatively recent. The recently released ‘Dance Monsters‘ did enjoy much love from the viewers.

Coming to the choreography-centric show, its format has certainly endeared it to the audience who cannot get enough of the group performances. The personal stories shared by the various contestant of season 1 also allowed fans to form a connection with them and be even more enthusiastic in their support. Given the amount of love that the public has showered on the show, it is highly possible that the show might indeed get renewed. If the prediction does come true, we expect ‘Dance 100’ to be released sometime in Q1 2024.

However, a few factors might give the showrunners a pause when it comes to moving forward with the show’s second season. The biggest concern that Netflix might face from a show like ‘Dance 100’ is the cost of maintaining its vast cast. In the premier installment itself, the series had 8 competitors, one host, and 100 dancers. Paying over 100 talented artists to be a part of each and every episode of the show can be an expensive endeavor. Additionally, the maintenance of such a big stage and the number of cameras required to do the performances justice truly should also be kept in mind.

What the series will certainly not lack is aspiring artists who want to be a part of the competition and become well-recognized choreographers. It is possible that we might see some of our favorites from season 1 make a return for a performance in the potential second season, which would undoubtedly be a treat. The energy and talent that the series brings to the viewers have helped it become a fan favorite. Needless to say, many people are eager to hear good news about the show’s renewal and see even more electrifying performances.

