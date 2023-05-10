Dance Brothers Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Netflix’s Finnish series ‘Dance Brothers’ revolves around brothers Roni and Sakari Luoto, two commendable dancers who dream of becoming internationally famed dancers. To garner global attention, they aim to perform at the Helsinki International Dance Festival. The duo starts a club as the first step of their journey to earn a spot in the renowned festival. The series progresses through the conflicts that arise between the brothers when they pursue different pathways to fulfill their aspirations.

The drama series earned a favorable reception from critics and audiences alike, garnering praises for its meticulously choreographed dance sequences, engrossing narrative, and exploration of the brothers’ nuanced relationship. Created by Mahsa Malka, the series premiered in May 2022. Since the first round of the same ends with ample scope for a sophomore round, the viewers must be eager to find out whether Roni and Sakari’s saga will have a narrative continuation. Well, let us share what we know about it!

Will Dance Brothers Season 2 Happen?

‘Dance Brothers’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on May 10, 2023, on Netflix. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 19-25 minutes each.

As far as the prospects of the second season are concerned, here’s what we can share about the same. Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. However, the chances of the second season materializing are indeed high. Creator Mahsa Malka and director Taito Kawata made it clear that the sophomore installment may materialize in a recent interview but the two creative heads behind the show didn’t forget to add that they need to see how well the first season is received by the viewers. If the performance of season 1 impresses the duo and the streaming giant, we can expect the latter to greenlight season 2.

‘Dance Brothers’ is Netflix’s first original Finnish series. The viewership and reception of the same are expected to influence the streaming platform’s plans that revolve around original Finnish content. If the series is well-received, Netflix may want to take advantage of the same and develop the show as a multi-season project to test the waters before greenlighting more projects. Considering the universality of the show’s narrative, it will not be a surprise if it garners noteworthy viewership in other countries as well. If the overall viewership of the first season, among other factors, meets the expectations of the streaming giant, we are hopeful about season 2 getting greenlighted. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Dance Brothers’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2025.

Narrative-wise, there is ample scope for Malka and Kawata to conceive the second season. The first round ends with Roni and Sakari setting out to save their club Laundry from the hands of a vicious singer named Angelo. We may see the brothers fighting for the establishment they built on their own in the potential second installment. Considering Angelo’s nature, we can even expect Laundry to be the prize of a dance competition arranged by the singer to challenge the two brothers. We can also expect Sakari to find a new pathway for his life ahead as the two brothers accept that Roni shouldn’t control the former’s ambitions extensively.

In one of the closing shots of the first season, Roni and Viima share a glance. If Netflix greenlights season 2, we may see them working on their relationship to reunite as a couple. Sakari may change as a person to earn Karo back. After leaving Angelo, Karo may discover a new direction in life for her future. Roni may try to build a dancing career of his own in the potential second season as well.

