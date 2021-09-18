Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Cast: Rumored Pairs, Host, and Judges

When it comes to reality competition shows where moving and grooving are at the front and center, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is the most popular. Since its premiere in the summer of 2005, it has enjoyed a massive fanbase and is now a household name. After all, the concept of a trained dancer and a celebrity performing choreographed routines together for the experts and the audience to rate each week is simply enthralling, especially with the eliminations. So, with season 30 ready to air, let’s delve into the details of its cast, rumored pairings, and more, shall we?

Dancing with the Stars 2021 Cast

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 will have a total of 15 new celebs vying for the mirrorball trophy, the grand prize, and a lifetime of bragging rights, as ABC revealed in early September. However, thanks to sleuths, their possible professional partners have also been uncovered ahead of the show’s launch, which is not the usual norm. Therefore, (SPOILERS) while country musician Jimmie Allen may find himself dancing with Emma Slater, Sporty Spice Melanie C. might be with nine-season vet Gleb Savchenko. As for Christine Chiu from ‘Bling Empire,’ she’s rumored to be with Pasha Pashkov.

Furthermore, movie and television actors Brian Austin Green, Martin Kove, and Melora Hardin are allegedly paired with Sharna Burgess, Britt Stewart, and Artem Chigvintsev. The fact that Brian and Sharna are a couple in real life means that we could see a few cozy numbers from them. On the other hand, Artem is last season’s winner, so expectations are high from him and Melora. With that said, since social media star Olivia Jade‘s partner is said to be two-time winner Val Chmerkovskiy, there are many eyes on them as well. Matt James might be partnered with Lindsay Arnold.

Amanda Kloots, whom we all know as a co-anchor on CBS’ ‘The Talk,’ is a Broadway dancer and former Rockette whose professional partner may be Alan Bersten, making them the one to watch out for. US Olympic gymnast Suni Lee is rumored to be with Sasha Farber, whereas wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin might be paired with Witney Carson. Then, reality star Kenya Moore is said to be Brandon Armstrong’s companion, with influencer Cody Rigsby being Cheryl Burke’s. NBA’s Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach might be a pair as well. Lastly, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are slated to make history as the show’s first-ever same-sex dancing duo.

Dancing with the Stars 2021 Judges and Hosts

Television personality, model, businesswoman, producer, actor, and writer Tyra Banks will return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 as host. Along with her, the judges who’ll also be returning from last season are veteran professional and choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba, as well as Latin and Ballroom dance specialists Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Also coming back to the judging panel after missing season 29 due to the covid-19 pandemic is English professional ballroom dancer and judge Len Goodman. Although no guest judges have been announced ahead of the season’s release, we know to expect them. We should also mention that Sofia Ghavami and Ezra Sosa will join the professional dancers, ready to compete in couples’ dances and fill-in in emergencies.

