Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

The concept of well-known celebrities pairing up with professional dancers to deliver intricate choreographies has been loved by audiences since the premiere of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ever since its inception in 2005. So its extension till season 30 comes as off as no surprise for fans waiting for the premiere. As it is just around the corner, you can take a look at what it might have in store!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30 episode 1 is slated to premiere on September 20, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. New two hour-long episodes are slated to release on a weekly basis on Mondays.

Where to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 episode 1 by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch the season 30 premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Already-aired episodes are also available on Hulu. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the show on VOD services like iTunes (season 1), Apple TV (seasons 1 and 2), and Google Play.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the premiere of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ fifteen celebrities will be down to bust a move and impress the audiences. The first episode will feature 7 different styles of ballroom dancing, all of which we might have seen in the premiere of the previous season -foxtrot, paso doble, quickstep, jive, salsa, cha-cha, foxtrot, jive, and tango. Country singer Jimmie Allen will grace the stage with a tango number to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, and D.O.E., while reality star Christine Chiu will perform the same style to “Glamorous” by Fergie and Ludacris.

More celebrities doing the tango include fitness guru Cody Rigsby taking on “Physical” by Dua Lipa, actress Melora Hardin dancing to “Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer, and ‘The Talk’ co-host Amanda Kloots grooving to “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez, and Pitbull. Spice Girl Melanie C, Matt James from ‘The Bachelor,’ and WWE superstar The Miz take on cha-cha routines. Actor Brian Austin Green’s first performance will be a foxtrot routine just like Real Housewife Kenya Moore attempting the same style.

The only salsa routine will be by influencer Olivia Jade dancing to “Juice” by Lizzo while actor Martin Kove will perform a paso doble routine to “You’re The Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert will tackle the jive dance form. Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa will be the only celebrity doing the quickstep. Moreover, the voting will be open until 5 a.m. ET on September 21, 2021. The subsequent scores and votes will be tallied on week two, which means no one will be eliminated in the opening week.

Read More: Where is Dancing With The Stars Filmed?