Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 10 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 brought back the groove associated with the 80s icon Janet Jackson back on stage as the top 8 couples competed against each other to secure a spot in the Semi-finals. The second round introduced a twist that determined the fate of the contestants. To get up to speed with the latest developments, head to the recap. If you are curious about episode 10, we have got you covered!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30 episode 10 is slated to premiere on November 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. The current season has 11 episodes in total and new two-hour-long installments release on a weekly basis on Mondays.

Where to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 episode 10 by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch the upcoming episode of the 30th season on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can live-stream it on DirecTV, Spectrum, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 10 Spoilers

The Semi-finals are approaching as the remaining couples gear up to battle it out in the penultimate episode of season 30. The top six contestants include film and television actress Melora Hardin, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Olympic artistic gymnast Suni Lee, Peloton instructor and fitness personality Cody Rigsby, NBA shooting guard Iman Shumpert and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 9 Recap

‘Janet Jackson Night’ started with Tyra entering with an energetic strut as the legend joined her seconds later live from London. The first round featured Jimmie Allen/Emma’s Cha-Cha as the opener. The couple has grown to have great chemistry despite falling short in terms of technicalities. Suni Lee/Sasha’s spectacular Samba marked the olympian’s comeback after a long ailment earning them the first perfect score of the night! The second one was scored by Melora Hardin/Artem’s Paso Doble that was complemented by a cute dance battle moment between the two.

Olivia Jade/Val’s Argentine Tango garnered a favorable response along with four 9s from the judges. The next performance was by Cody Rigsby/Cheryl nailing a powerful Paso Doble routine that received two 10s and two 9s. Amanda Kloots/Alan delivered the first jazz routine of the night. The pair were applauded for their impressive lifts, which couldn’t stop the judges from giving away another perfect score.

Iman Shumpert/Daniella’s Cha-Cha revealed how well Iman knew his partner, but besides that, the judges were not as impressed. JoJo Siwa/Jenna stepped up their game, considering how the pair unexpectedly reached the bottom two last week. The second round showcased a one-on-one dance-off, allowing the judges to add bonus points to any contestants’ final scores. The first battle kicked off between Jimmie/Emma and Suni/Sasha as the latter grabbed extra points from Bruno.

Up next were JoJo/Jenna vs. Olivia/Val as both the couples tackled their first Rumba number. However, Carrie Ann gave away her two bonus points to JoJo/Jenna. Between Melora/Artem and Iman/Daniella, Derek found himself gravitating towards the cleanness and fluidity in Melora’s movement, so the points were awarded to them. Len gave his points to Amanda/Alan, who battled Cody/Cheryl. The two couples who exited the competition were Olivia/Val and Jimmie/Emma.

