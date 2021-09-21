Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

In the premiere of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 30, 15 celebrities took the stage to showcase an entertaining plethora of ballroom dancing ranging from foxtrot to salsa to jive. Every team chose one out of 7 styles allotted to them as the judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli returned as the judges. Details about the performances have been outlined in the recap. As the first elimination round approaches, here are our expectations from the second episode!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30 episode 2 is slated to premiere on September 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. New two hour-long episodes are slated to release on a weekly basis on Mondays.

Where to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 episode 2 by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch the season 30 premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Already-aired episodes are also available on Hulu. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the show on VOD services like iTunes (season 1), Apple TV (seasons 1 and 2), and Google Play.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode titled ‘First Elimination,’ one of the celebrities will be voted out of the current season. The decision will be made based on public voting, which was open till September 21, 2021. It is difficult to guess who would go home as the premiere opened with a bang. Every participant proved themselves on the first night, which means that the competition will be tough this season!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 1 Recap

In the premiere of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ the judges were impressed with most of the performances. Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko, as expected, performed to a Spice Girls single, and she carried out her first routine with ease. The Miz and Witney Carson took on a cha-cha number as the WWE wrestler tried his best to keep it enjoyable. Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach’s jive routine was jaw-dropping, while Olivia Jade and Val’s attempt at salsa earned compliments as well.

The next celebrity was Jimmie Allen, who is paired up with Emma Slater, and together they delivered a performance that gave the others a run for their money. The next tango number was by Melora Hardin and expert Artem Chigvintsev. Although their routine was more or less graceful, there were a few issues with balance. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and dancer Sasha Farber made good use of her flexibility which helped the technical aspect of the routine.

Next up on stage were Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke as his choreographer, who guided him through a tango routine. He seemed nervous at a few instances, which could potentially put him in danger of being voted out. Amanda Kloots has been paired up with Alan Bersten, who is known for delivering top-notch choreography routines, and in the first episode, they scored 28/40, but the next celebrity, Martin Kove, couldn’t impress the judges.

Kenya Moore turned out to be surprisingly good in the ballroom, while Christine Chiu’s flexibility earned her a few points. Matt James reeked confidence on stage, and Brian Austin Green’s chemistry with Sharna enhanced their Foxtrot routine. JoJo Siwa’s performance almost had a slip-up, but that didn’t stop her from scoring 29/40.

