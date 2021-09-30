Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 30, the celebrities moved on to the second round of the Ballroom special. Cory Rigsby couldn’t make it to the stage because his partner, ‘DWTS’ pro dancer Cheryl Burke, was diagnosed with coronavirus. To know how the Peloton Instructor still participated, head to the recap where we have laid the highlights of the entire episode. Now, here is all that we expect from the third episode of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30 episode 3 is slated to premiere on October 4, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. New two hour-long episodes are slated to release on a weekly basis on Mondays.

Where to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 episode 3 by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch the third episode of the 30th season on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can live-stream it on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Episodes that are already released are available on Hulu. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the show on VOD services like Apple TV (seasons 1 and 2) and Google Play.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘Britney Night,’ the celebrities and their respective professional dance partners will take on the legendary pop artist’s classic hits. They delivered power-packed Ballroom choreographies in two nights which has now left room for new styles to be incorporated next week. It will be interesting to see how the pairs handle the added pressure of trying a fresh dance form and how versatile they are as performers.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode is the first elimination round. It featured the second night of Ballroom, where the celebrities tackled their next routine. It started with Matt James and Lindsay doing the Samba, although Matt was too stiff for the judges’ liking. The next act was a Viennese Waltz number by Olivia Jade and Val, who had great flow, following which Kenya Moore and Brandon took on a fun Cha Cha choreography.

The Miz and Witney delivered the first Tango of the night as their passion compensated for the nervousness felt by the WWE Superstar at the beginning of the performance. Next up was Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess embracing the challenging footwork and strong lines associated with the style Rumba. The judges were also impressed with Christine Chiu’s salsa and Jimmie Allen’s Rumba routines. As the night progressed, Amanda Kloots and Alan showed up with a simple foxtrot number that garnered positive feedback from all the judges.

JoJo Siwa’s first attempt at Cha-Cha was termed phenomenal, and Iman Shumpert was told to work on his footwork. Martin Kove didn’t improve as compared to his last performance, and Melora Hardin was applauded for her crispness on stage. Cody Rigsby’s choreographer Cheryl contracted COVID-19, so their rehearsal recording was played instead. Everyone adored Melanie C’s Foxtrot, while Suni Lee admitted she struggles to wear her emotions during performances. The first celebrity to be eliminated turned out to be Martin Kove.

Read More: Where is Dancing With The Stars Filmed?