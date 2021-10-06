Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

In the third episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 30, Britney’s music surged through every corner of the stage as the pairs delivered power-packed and intense performances to some of her hit numbers. After three episodes, we can safely establish that the most attempted dance style till now is the fiery Tango! To know which stars took their performance up a notch this week, refer to our comprehensive recap at the bottom. Now, we are here to provide you with all the details we have on episode 4!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30 episode 4 is slated to premiere on October 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. New two hour-long episodes release on a weekly basis on Mondays.

Where to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 episode 4 by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch the upcoming episode of the 30th season on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can live-stream it on DirecTV, Spectrum, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Episodes that are already released are available on Hulu. Moreover, fans can also watch the show on Apple TV (seasons 1 and 2).

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming week will be a fun two-night Disney-based event. So in the fourth episode titled ‘Disney Week: Heroes Night,’ we can expect to see the awesome twosomes celebrate and dance to the rhythm of our beloved Disney heroes. In episode 4, the celebrities and their professional dance partners will likewise play different characters and remind us of the playful child present in each one of us.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode, titled ‘Britney Night,’ opened with a spectacular entrance from Tyra, delivering the raging classic “Baby One More Time” in a school girl attire. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli took the judges’ panel without Derek Hough as he is on a break due to a COVID-19 scare. Amanda Kloots started off with a clean Cha-Cha routine followed by Iman Shumpert’s Tango that was palpably passionate and heartfelt.

Christine Chiu took on an intense Paso Doble routine that only brought in positive feedback from the judges. Next up was JoJo Siwa’s Argentine Tango to “Hit Me Baby One More Time,” which was impressively strong. ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ mom Kenya Moore glided across the stage in a Tango routine, and the judges agreed that she seems more confident now. Brian Austin Green engaged the crowd in yet another Tango number, and Melora Hardin (Cha-Cha) was applauded for the fluidity in her moves.

Melanie C delivered the next Tango of the night, and her choice of song already had everyone’s in its spell. Moving to one of the most iconic Britney songs, “Toxic,” Mel impressed everyone. The rest of the lineup included Jimmie Allen (Salsa), followed by Olivia Jade (Tango), Cody Rigsby (Jazz), Suni Lee (Foxtrot), Matt James (Tango), and The Miz (Salsa). The bottom two unexpectedly had Kenya and Christine, but America was not ready to let go of Kenya just yet, which means Christine Chiu was evicted.

