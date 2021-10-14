Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 30 ended Disney night with tremendous style and perhaps, a bit of scare as well. The contestants took on challenging routines dressed up as the most popular and legendary Disney villains. Despite none of them receiving negative feedback, two couples had to be sent home. More information about the latest episode is outlined in the recap section. Curious about the release date and other details of the upcoming episode? Here’s everything ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30 episode 6 could have in store!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30 episode 6 is slated to premiere on October 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. New two hour-long episodes release on a weekly basis on Mondays, with the exception of the fourth week that aired two episodes — one on Monday and the other on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 episode 6 by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch the upcoming episode of the 30th season on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can live-stream it on DirecTV, Spectrum, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Episodes that are already released are available on Hulu. Moreover, fans can also watch the show on Apple TV (seasons 1 and 2).

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode, titled ‘Grease Night,’ the remaining celebrities will take on routines dedicated to the iconic 1978 musical ‘Grease.’ The movie is replete with hit dance numbers, bangers, and characters that have lived in our hearts ever since. So we can expect the contestants to recreate special moments and portray our favorite characters from the movie! Based on the quality of the performances, one couple will take an exit.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 5 Recap

Titled ‘Disney Week: Villains Night,’ the fifth episode witnessed the contestants embracing the evil in them. The night kicked off with Tyra commanding the stage with an Evil Queen/Maleficent hybrid look. Shortly after, Jimmie Allen and Emma embodied the spirit of Tinkerbell vs. Captain Hook, and their jazz routine was complimented for remarkable storytelling.

Cody Rigsby tried to portray Gaston’s haughtiness on stage, which might have fallen short because they had less rehearsal time this week. Melanie C killed it with a Waltz performance as Maleficent, which brought in positive comments from the judges. Recreating villainous vibes from the Disney movie ‘Descendants 2’ was JoJo Siwa and Jenna, who were slightly criticized by Carrie Ann. However, the rest of the judges did not have much to complain about.

The next person to take her assignment seriously was Kenya Moore, sensuously dressed up as Evil Queen opposite her raven Brandon. This was followed by Iman Shumpert, whose portrayal of villain king Jafar from ‘Aladdin‘ was next to perfection. Melora Hardin showed up as Mother Gothel, and sure enough, her bold character received the first ten of the season!

The Miz, on the other hand, couldn’t trump his previous performance as The Genie. On the contrary, Brian Austin Green gave his most solid performance to date dressed up as a pirate. Matt James became Kaa, and Olivia Jade performed to a ‘Coco‘ number. Suni Lee played Winnifred while Amanda Kloots pulled off her routine as Cruella! Brian and Sharna were the first pair to be eliminated. By the end of the episode, Matt James and Lindsay also went home.

