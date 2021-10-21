Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

This week, we witnessed the recreation of the most legendary moments of the 1978 classic ‘Grease’ as the celebrities took the stage. One of them surprisingly received the first perfect score of the season, apart from which all of the pairs delivered remarkable performances. So the elimination by the end of the episode came as a massive shock to both the audience and the judges. All the important highlights of episode 6 have been disclosed at the bottom. Now, we are here to update you on episode 7!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30 episode 7 is slated to premiere on October 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. New two hour-long episodes release on a weekly basis on Mondays, with the exception of the fourth week that aired two episodes — one on Monday and the other on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 episode 7 by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch the upcoming episode of the 30th season on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can live-stream it on DirecTV, Spectrum, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Episodes that are already released are available on Hulu. Moreover, fans can also watch the show on Apple TV (seasons 1 and 2).

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode is titled ‘Horror Night.’ As the title suggests, the remaining ten celebrities will bring their horror game on as Halloween approaches. We can expect things to get horrifyingly dark and scary which also means that the contestants will have to put in the best of efforts to nail the choreography as well as maintain their ghostly act. As per the general format of the show, another celebrity and their partner will be eliminated by the end of episode 7.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode, titled ‘Grease Night,’ the celebrities took on challenging routines to pay homage to the iconic movie ‘Grease.’ The night started with a Foxtrot routine by Olivia Jade/Val as the latter spun her around in classic Danny Zuko style! Melora Hardin/Artem was next, but their Viennese Waltz didn’t live up to the judges’ expectations. The same style was performed by Iman Shumpert/Daniella, who scored four 7s, which was a setback as compared to the previous episode.

The Miz/Witney “jive-ed” their way across the dance floor, but Glen criticized a few bits in their choreography. Amanda Kloots/Alan bedazzled the audiences with their Broadway-like number and received the highest score this season so far. Suni Lee/Sasha received four 9s, just like Kenya Moore/Brandon, who delivered an impressive Rumba routine. Jimmie Allen/Emma gave a powerful performance as Danny and Sandy.

JoJo Siwa/Jenna’s incredible performance was all about female friendship and empowerment that elicited a perfect score from the judges! Melanie C grooved to a few popular steps from the movie while Cody Rigsby looked stiff after his recent recovery from COVID-19. Still, the judges had positive things to say about his endurance. The bottom two this week had Melanie C/Gleb and Olivia Jade/Val. Glen picked Olivia Jade/Val, after which Sporty Spice had to leave the show.

