Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

The latest episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 was a Halloween special that featured some of the best performances of the season to date. The Miz embodied Pinhead like it was second nature to him while JoJo dressed up as a scary clown. There were references to classic horror icons as well, all of which have been laid out in the recap. Now, here are all the details for episode 8 to get you all set up for next week!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30 episode 8 is slated to premiere on November 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. New two hour-long episodes release on a weekly basis on Mondays, with the exception of the fourth week that aired two episodes — one on Monday and the other on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 episode 8 by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch the upcoming episode of the 30th season on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can live-stream it on DirecTV, Spectrum, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Episodes that are already released are available on Hulu. Moreover, fans can also watch the show on Apple TV (seasons 1 and 2).

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 8 Spoilers

The next episode, titled ‘Queen Night,’ will be Queen-themed, and we most certainly can’t wait for a heart-touching recreation of “Love of My Life.” The remaining nine couples will dance to some of the band’s most gratifying bangers, so we can expect next week to be exceptionally exciting. We are curious to see how they create proper ballroom numbers out of the iconic band’s groovy hits. As per the usual format, one of the celebrities will take an exit by the end of the episode.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode titled ‘Horror Night,’ the top ten contestants were asked to embody the most horrifying versions of themselves. It started with The Miz/Witney’s pasa doble that stood out because he did full justice to his character earning two 8s and two 9s. Kenya Moore/Brandon showed up in black leather, and her straight leg extensions as a spider were the highlight of the performance. Next up was JoJo Siwa/Jenna’s acrobatic routine that garnered a perfect score! Her clown costume was extremely terrifying to look at.

Cody Rigsby/Cheryl’s routine oozed confidence on stage, and the judges couldn’t help but roll out four 9s. After that, Jimmie Allen/Emma did a fluid contemporary number on “Say Something” that flooded the stage with emotion. As the night proceeded, Olivia Jade/Val took on an aggressively challenging pasa doble routine that tested every aspect of her abilities as a dancer. We got our first jive routine of the night from Melora Hardin/Artem, but the judges thought she played it safe despite the sharpness present in her movement.

The next contemporary routine was by Iman Shumpert/Daniella themed around the movie ‘Us,’ which reeked of brilliance, and sure enough, the second perfect score went to them. Suni Lee/Sasha’s tribute to ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ was a hit, especially because she felt connected to her character as Elena. Amanda Kloots/Alan’s intricate footwork was happily devoured by both the judges and the audience. After a satisfying night of chills and thrills, the elimination began. The bottom two were revealed to be Kenya Moore/Brandon and Suni Lee/Sasha. Sadly, we bade farewell to the Real Houswife this week.

Read More: Where is Dancing With The Stars Filmed?