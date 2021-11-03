Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The latest episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 was a wholesome juxtaposition of ballroom dance styles with popular Queen numbers. The celebrities delivered double dance performances. Moreover, the second round grouped the couples into three sections for three different dance styles, and every group gave relay performances to a single song thereafter. To catch the full recap of episode 8, go through the refresher we have provided. Now, here is a brief update on episode 9!

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30 episode 9 is slated to premiere on November 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. The current season has 11 episodes in total and new two-hour-long installments release on a weekly basis on Mondays.

Where to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 episode 9 by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch the upcoming episode of the 30th season on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can live-stream it on DirecTV, Spectrum, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode will be another hour filled with classic bangers. Titled ‘Janet Jackson Night,’ episode 9 will be a tribute to this legendary artist as the celebrities bring on their best forms to the table. The remaining eight contestants include Country music singer Jimmie Allen, film and television actress Melora Hardin, social media personality Olivia Jade, ‘The Talk’ co-host Amanda Kloots, Olympic artistic gymnast Suni Lee, fitness personality Cody Rigsby, NBA shooting guard Iman Shumpert, and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 8 Recap

The eighth episode, titled ‘Queen Night,’ had a powerful opener as Tyra announced that the episode awaits double performances by the celebrities. The first round kicked off with a jive by Amanda Kloots/Alan. Despite Alan’s impressive portrayal of Freddie Mercury, the judges had mixed opinions about the routine. However, Olivia Jade/Val’s Quick-Step was quick enough to live up to expectations.

Iman Shumpert/Daniella’s Paso Doble screamed energy and confidence, but that did not stop the judges from criticizing his posture. A few moments later, the judges complimented Jimmie Allen on his lines as he performed with Emma. The Miz jumped back to old habits, and the strain in his expression pulled down his overall performance. JoJo Siwa stepped out of her comfort zone to deliver a sensual and enticing routine.

Next up was Suni Lee, who left midway through her performance because she felt ill. Cody Rigsby/Cheryl grooved to a Foxtrot routine full of life and color. Melora Hardin/Artem changed their vibe this week as the actor tried to put on a more sophisticated side. For the second round, the couples were grouped into three sections representing three different dance styles. The first group had The Miz/Witney, Iman Shumpert/Daniella, and Cody Rigsby/Cheryl performing the jive.

The next ones taking the stage included JoJo Siwa/Jenna, Olivia Jade/Val, and Jimmie Allen/Emma as they beautifully grooved to “Under Pressure.” The final group consisted of Amanda Kloots/Alan, Melora Hardin/Artem, and Suni Lee/Sasha taking on the Viennese Waltz. The bottom two pairs were JoJo Siwa/Jenna and The Miz/Witney. After a brief voting session, The Miz and Witney were evicted from the competition.

