Dave Schaller: Amber Costello’s Friend is Still Based in New York Today

It was September 2, 2010, when sex worker Amber Lynn Costello stepped out of her West Babylon, New York home to meet an insistent client, only to never be seen or heard from alive again. That’s because, as carefully chronicled in ABC’s ‘Truth and Lies: The Hunted,’ she’d been heinously slaughtered at the hands of Long Island Serial Killer — suspected to be Rex Heuermann. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about Amber’s roommate, as well as arguably the sole witness in this infamous Gilgo Beach murders case — Dave Schaller — we’ve got you covered.

Who is Dave Schaller?

Although it’s unclear precisely when local native Dave first came across North Carolina-turned-New York resident Amber, they clicked almost instantaneously and were soon even living together. That’s when they actually came up with a safety hoax for the former, wherein he’d barge into the place pretending to be her angry boyfriend if she was with a paid client she didn’t want to service. Though little did they know this would soon backfire in the worst way — with the client demanding credit before offering her an additional $1,500 for the night and eventually allegedly killing her.