‘Dave’ season 1 finale captures the struggle of the eponymous protagonist with his stardom while he desperately clings to his dreams as his relationships fall apart. But he eventually finds his path and saves himself from a world of trouble. In case you missed out on the episode, we recommend you go through our detailed recap. Since season 2 is about to release, fans are eager to learn what they should expect from the show. So, without wasting any more time, let’s jump right in and learn more about it.

Dave Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Dave’ season 2 episode 1 is all set to premiere on June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX Network. Each episode of the show is about 24-32 minutes long.

Where to Watch Dave Season 2 Episode 1 Online

‘Dave’ season 2 episode 1 is accessible on FX Network and live TV streaming platforms such as FuboTV, SlingTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, and YouTubeTV. Hulu (next-day streaming) also offers all the seasons of the show for its subscribers to watch. Fans can watch season 1 of the semi-autobiographical comedy series and check for season 2 on VOD platforms such as YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, FandangoNow, iTunes, and Amazon Prime. ‘Dave’ season 1 is available on AppleTV.

Dave Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

By the time season 1 concludes, viewers can see that Dave is finally growing as an artist, and it is only a matter of time now. Since he already has a deal with a label, in season 2 episode 1 titled ‘International Gander,’ we will probably get to see him grow as an artist while his fan following proliferates after his impressive radio show appearances. His friendship with GaTa has only grown stronger over time, so we can expect him to be on his side, but it remains to be seen how he is going to make amends for the wrongs that he has done in the past. The upcoming season seems very promising, so here have a look at its trailer to get an idea of what to expect from it.

Dave Season 1 Finale Recap

In the episodes approaching the finale of ‘Dave’ season 1, the eponymous protagonist’s dreams finally appear realistic. He is not only pursued by record companies but also manages to fetch an impressive deal. Apart from that, he finds new influential friends as well, but his rise comes at a high cost as Dave disappoints his friends, his manager and ends up losing Ally. All of these events lay the foundation for the epic finale, which encapsulates Dave’s struggle with stardom.

In season 1, episode 10, titled ‘Jail,’ it appears that his downfall has begun as the episode starts with an eight-minute-long music video that is offensive, albeit Dave believes that it’s his best performance ever. Luckily, his colleagues and friends are not subdued in their criticism as they lay bare all the issues, although Dave is reluctant to take the criticism positively initially.

Dave’s recent success gets him invited on The Breakfast Club, a radio show hosted by Charlamagne tha God. The interview starts off on the wrong foot as the protagonist gets accused of cultural appropriation by the host and the co-host because of his stubborn appeals to be introduced by his real name. It seems that things will only go south for him, but his closest confidant GaTa saves the day by intervening and showing his friend all the support that he needs.

His myopic worldview is shaken up in an instant, and Dave finally sees the deep-rooted issues that he needs to confront. He decides to do live freestyle instead of prison rap and ends up impressing Charlamagne tha God as well. Although he has had issues, it appears that Dave is finally beginning to learn his lessons.

