‘Dave’ season 2 focuses on Dave’s growing frustrations with the kind of output he has been producing and his mental health issues. This season’s narrative has more emotional depth and meaning, along with the occasional dash of sardonic or crass humor.

In the penultimate episode of the season, Dave is finally able to overcome his creative block setting up an exhilarating season finale for next week. You can find a summary of the episode’s events in the recap section. Without wasting any more time, let’s take a look at what’s in store for the titular rapper in ‘Dave’ season 2 finale.

Dave Season 2 Finale Release Date

‘Dave’ season 2 episode 10 will release on August 11, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FXX. The episode serves as the season 2 finale. The show’s second season consists of 10 episodes with a runtime of 24-32 minutes each.

Where to Watch Dave Season 2 Finale Online

The easiest way to watch ‘Dave’ season 2 episode 10 is by tuning in to FXX at the date and time stated above. You can also stream the show on FX Network’s official website and on the FX app. The season 2 finale will be available to stream on Hulu a day after its television broadcast. Another alternative is to watch the episode on live TV streaming platforms such as FuboTV, SlingTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, and YouTubeTV. The new episode can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, Spectrum, Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and iTunes.

Dave Season 2 Finale Spoilers

The second season finale of ‘Dave’ is also titled ‘Dave’ and will see the rapper release his debut album. After months of endless struggle, Dave is finally able to find his voice and his music is likely to take the world by storm. However, Dave’s newfound success might require him to make some changes to his life that he isn’t ready for just yet. The episode will also show dave preparing for his biggest live performance. It will also be interesting to see whether Dave will be able to sustain his newfound enlightenment and continue transcending it in his music.

Dave Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

In ‘Dave’ season 2 episode 9, titled ‘Enlightened Dave,’ the rapper faces his toughest challenge: his own ego. Dave goes to the house of Rick Rubin, a renowned record producer and former chairman of a recording label. He hopes that Rick can help him overcome his creative block.

At Rick’s house, Dave meets Atoms, who explains that the serene mansion is where artists come to focus on their work. Atoms talks to Dave about the struggles he has been facing and informs him that Rick will meet him the next day. Dave goes through a series of meaningless and futile activities over the next day. In a trippy vision, Dave meets a personification of his ego.

His ego helps Dave understand that he is holding himself down by overanalyzing things and not being himself. The profound conversation with his ego comes to an abrupt end when Dave wakes up in the bathtub. He is overwhelmed with inspiration and runs to the recording room. The episode ends with Dave recording a song in his signature style.

Read More: Best Funny Shows on Netflix