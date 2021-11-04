Dave Season 3 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd and Jeff Schaffer, FXX’s comedy series ‘Dave’ centers around the fictionalized version of the creator Dave Burd, a rapper in his late twenties who is determined to become one of the best rappers of all time. In search of eminence, Dave steps into the world and ways of rap music with the help of GaTa, who becomes his on-stage hype man. What follows is a brilliant comedy that explores the struggles and breakthroughs in the life and career of Dave.

Upon its premiere on March 4, 2020, ‘Dave’ was moderately received by the critics, who praised the show’s self-aware grounds and narrative. Even though the critics are in two extremes regarding the genre expectations of a comedy, ‘Dave’ succeeds in offering a humorous and an earnest portrayal of a budding rapper who overcomes his instabilities to live his dream. After two seasons, the show has been able to garner an admirable fan base, awaiting the prospects of a third installment. Here’s everything we know about ‘Dave’ season 3!

Dave Season 3 Release Date

‘Dave’ season 2 premiered on June 16, 2021, on FXX, with the season finale airing on August 11, 2021. The second season comprises ten episodes with a runtime between 24–32 minutes each. As far as the third season is concerned, here’s what we know.

As of yet, FXX has not renewed ‘Dave’ for the third season. However, it is very likely that the show will be renewed considering its incredible viewership on the network. In April 2020, the show recorded an average of 4.8 million viewers per episode across all platforms, making it one of the pivotal shows of the network.

In August 2021, in an interview given to Deadline, co-creator Dave expressed his lukewarm reaction towards the new season. “I’ve got to be honest with you. I’m not even done with this finale we’re talking about. I’ve been handing in every single episode of the season at the deadline, like four days before it’s on TV. I’ve totally lost my sense of self here. I’m over here, working at a rate that I’ve never even thought possible. So, Season 3 is like the last thing on my mind right now,” he said.

But for those who are eagerly waiting for a third season renewal, Dave still has plans to proceed with season 3. “I feel like Season 3, I’m creating the funniest season that anyone’s ever made of television. But that is so subject to change. That’s just where I’m at right now, mentally,” Dave said when asked about what the third season could be by Deadline. Considering the show’s viewership and growing fanbase, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the show getting renewed soon. If that happens, we can expect ‘Dave’ season 3 to release sometime in Q4 2022 or later.

Dave Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, ‘Dave’ season 3 is expected to see the return of the principal cast, including Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd as a fictionalized version of himself and Davionte “GaTa” Ganter as himself, Dave’s on-stage hype man who lives with bipolar disorder. We can also expect Taylor Misiak as Ally Wernick, Andrew Santino as Mike, Travis “Taco” Bennett as Elliot “Elz” and Christine Ko as Emma to return for the third season.

The recurring cast that includes Gina Hecht as Carol Burd, David Paymer as Don Burd, and Benny Blanco as himself are expected to reprise their roles in the third season upon the renewal. The show is particularly known for the group of guest appearances, seeing Kendall Jenner, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, J Balvin, and Kevin Hart, among many others in season 2. We can expect such a lineup for the third season too.

Dave Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season of ‘Dave’ ends with Dave releasing an album of his own on the same day when Ariana Grande releases her surprise album. Dave’s album gets charted lower than it’s supposed to be, leading him to despair. GaTa tries to awaken him to his real success of releasing an album and an upcoming performance at the VMA, rather than leaving him to sulk around Ariana’s surprise album. Both of them perform together at the VMA stage and the two of them tour together under the name “Dave.”

We can expect the third season to explore more of Dave and GaTa’s relationship, picking up from where they are left at the end of season 2. GaTa’s future ahead will surely get intertwined with Dave’s plans of a sophomore album. We may see Dave expanding his career to get closer to his dream in the third season while GaTa will move forward in his own way too. We may see a new direction for Dave and his ex-girlfriend Ally, as Ally moves on to another person. We are likely to see Dave’s reaction towards it if things get serious for Ally.

