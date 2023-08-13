Where Are David and Marc Keezer Now?

With HBO’s ‘Telemarketers’ following two former Civic Development Group (CDG) call center employees as they expose the industry for the scam it really is, we get an original unlike any other. It thus comes as no surprise there’s a clear mention of the Keezer and Pasch brothers, especially as they were apparently the executives of this organization that changed the entire game. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about David and Marc Keezer — with a specific focus on their current standing — we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Where is David Keezer Now?

It was reportedly back in the 1990s when David Keezer established CDG alongside Scott Pasch, just for them to soon begin facing a consistent inflow of legal issues owing to the way of their operations. After all, unless explicitly asked to explain, they misled consumers to believe they were donating directly to legitimate charities through a single phone call when in reality, they served as a third party. Moreover, per court records, only “a small slice of these donations actually went to” the said nonprofits concerning police, firefighters, and veterans, making them come across as fraudulent.

Though the truth is this company managed to settle any case against them for years, that is, until they turned to a consultancy model that essentially allowed them to claim they were the charity itself. This time, according to the docuseries, because there were no misleading but rather direct implications, the Federal Trade Commission made it clear a compensation worth thousands of dollars won’t be enough. Therefore, in the end, CDG was permanently closed down, and the New Jersey telemarketers were asked to pay a record fine of $18.8 million for violating the commission’s order for consumer protection.

That’s when David as well as Scott were also banned from ever entering into this industry again, all the while their assets were turned over to a liquidator to ensure they could pay the fine. For the former, this included a $2 million home in New Jersey, a high-end Range Rover, a luxurious Cadillac Escalade, a coveted Bentley, among many other pieces of personal property. And since then, since 2010, it appears as if David and his wife Lori have preferred to remain well away from the limelight, which means we, unfortunately, have no concrete information regarding his current personal or professional whereabouts.

Where is Marc Keezer Now?

Although Mark wasn’t explicitly named in the 2009-2010 lawsuits, the original production indicates he was into the telemarketing business too. In fact, he allegedly established Residential Programs Inc. (RPI), which followed CDG’s entire business blueprint a mere mother after the latter closed down. That’s how this University of Massachusetts-Amherst Economic graduate allegedly earned his wealth to support his family until around the mid-2010s.

However, it seems like Kevin has since pivoted from local New Jersey to Sarasota, Florida, where he serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Customer Service Experts (May 2020-present). As the name suggests, this enterprise is a consultancy, and the telemarketer executive admittedly proudly utilizes the skills he has garnered over the past few decades to secure its success. Business Planning, Continuous Improvement, Negotiation, Operations Management, and Project Management are his specialties.

