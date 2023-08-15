David Keezer and Scott Pasch: Where Are CDG Telemarketing Owners Now?

With HBO’s ‘Telemarketers’ living up to its title in nearly every way imaginable, we get a true insight into the way the call center dealing industry is nothing short of a scam on ordinary people. That’s because it revolves around two unlikely yet undeniable friends to have met in a Civic Development Group (CDG) office as they try to unravel the truth behind the world they once served. It thus comes as no surprise they explicitly name this organization’s owners David Keezer and Scott Pasch at one point — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them, here’s what we know.

Who Are David Keezer and Scott Pasch?

It was ostensibly back in the 1990s when New Jersey native marketing buffs David and Scott established CDG as a teleservice company, only for it to quickly change the entire game. “These guys were innovators,” former employee Billy Fedor candidly expressed in the production. “They put together the [original] scripts [for callers like us] from their garage; it was similar to the genesis of Apple… [CDG] basically reinvented American telemarketing. The whole art was the brainchild of this operation. Every other telemarketer who drives you crazy in the whole world is because of CDG.”